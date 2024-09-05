Penn State's Smith Vilbert Makes His Long-Awaited Return
Penn State’s Smith Vilbert hadn’t played in a real football game in nearly two years. So last Saturday at West Virginia, Vilbert walked out of the tunnel and soaked up the moment.
“I missed playing football with my brothers, missed being on that field,” Vilbert said. “Not being able to practice with my bros out there, seeing them going hard every day, [I was] supporting them, but I also want to be out there with them.”
In his spirited return to action, the sixth-year defensive end recorded a sack/fumble for the Nittany Lions’ defense in a 34-12 win over the Mountaineers. It all came on an impressive move: The 282-pound Vilbert sprinted, twisted his body to the right and blew by his blocker, then dived at Mountaineers quarterback Garrett Greene while knocking out the ball from behind him.
That probably wasn't the kind of movement West Virginia expected from a player who hadn’t seen the field in 20 months. But Penn State expected it. So did Vilbert.
“Oh, to be honest, I've just been watching Aaron Donald, other dudes in the league [like] Maxx Crosby, and I just try to emulate that into my game,” Vilbert said of the play.
It’s been a long time since Vilbert’s breakout game against Arkansas in the 2022 Outback Bowl, where he recorded three sacks. But after that, Vilbert disappeared into Penn State’s roster. He did not play during the 2022 regular season, finally returning for a brief appearance against Utah in the Rose Bowl. And that was Vilbert’s last game until the 2024 season opener in Morgantown. The 2019 recruit missed the 2023 season with an injury.
Already loaded with potential NFL talent off the edge in Abdul Carter and Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State still was looking for more depth at the position. For defensive coordinator Tom Allen, getting game-wrecking production from Vilbert this season would make the rich richer.
Penn State has developed top-tier talent off the edge in recent seasons, sending Chop Robinson and Adisa Isaac to the NFL this year. While Vilbert’s still getting adjusted to being back in the rotation, he could become yet another big piece in Happy Valley when it comes to pressuring quarterbacks.
Penn State coach James Franklin predicted as much, saying Monday that he believes there will be conversations soon about Vilbert “on a national scale.”
“He is 6-6, 280 pounds. He can run, he can bend, he's aggressive, and he's mature. You’ve got a mature football player. So, I'm proud of him,” Franklin said. “He's also a guy that got his degree. He's done it right from that standpoint. I know he's extremely hungry this year, with as much time as he's invested, to really help this team as much as he possibly can.
“Those guys are hard to find, guys that have a chance to be physical against the run and be disruptive as pass rushers. His length is an issue for people. I'm really proud of him. I think he's going to have a big year.”
Vilbert said he’s still getting back in the swing, especially in the “technical aspects” of the game. But with his physical dominance and commitment to improvement, he could become a big producer alongside Carter and Dennis-Sutton.
Vilbert even offered his thoughts on Carter’s transition to defensive end. Aand he didn’t need many words to measure the star’s impact.
“Twitchy. Speed. Dog,” Vilbert said of Carter. “That's all you need right there, man."
Franklin offers updates on Dinkins, tight ends
Redshirt junior tight end Khalil Dinkins, who didn’t play at West Virginia because of an injury, was on the field at practice Wednesday. Franklin opened his post-practice availability by saying that he’s optimistic about Dinkins returning to action against Bowling Green on Saturday. But Dinkins still has to “knock the rust off.”
“He's missed a ton of time, both mentally and physically,” Franklin said. “We'll see. If he's ready, then, as you guys have seen, he could be a weapon for us.”
Dinkins is in the mix as Penn State’s No. 2 tight end behind Tyler Warren, who Franklin has repeatedly called the “most complete tight end in the country.” However, Andrew Rapplyea is also in that conversation, and he played the second-most snaps at the position in Week 1.
Franklin also spoke to Rapplyea’s potential, comparing him to Warren while doing so.
“We've had a ton of confidence in him for a while. Football is very important to him. He works at it. He's committed, he's athletic, he's a great route runner,” Franklin said. “I keep saying, Tyler Warren's the most complete tight end in the country. I think Rap has a chance to be one of those guys as well.”
Cleaning up the mistakes
Asked what the biggest improvement to make was from Week 1, Franklin was quick to mention Penn State’s penalties against West Virginia. The Nittany Lions committed eight penalties for 60 yards, with six of those being on the defense.
“It's the pre-snap penalties and the post-snap penalties, those are the ones that you got to clean up, because they're focus and discipline penalties,” Franklin said.
Vilbert echoed that, emphasizing that Penn State can’t give teams extra chances through its mistakes.
“That right there, that's something we can control,” Vilbert said.
Penn State will face Bowling Green in its home opener Saturday at Beaver Stadium. Kickoff is set for noon ET on Big Ten Network.
