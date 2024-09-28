Penn State Releases Availability Report for Illinois Game
Penn State linebacker Dom DeLuca and running back Cam Wallace are out for Saturday night's game against Illinois, affecting the Nittany Lions' depth at two positions and adding to the growing the list of sidelined players.
Wallace and DeLuca were injured in Penn State's 56-0 win over Kent State last week and did not return. DeLuca, a special teams captain, left the game in the first half. Teammates carried Wallace off the field in the fourth quarter after Wallace was injured on a run play. Penn State coach James Franklin normally does not injury specifics.
DeLuca's absence impacts a defense already dealing with injuries. The Nittany Lions are without starting safety KJ Winston, whom Franklin has said is out with a "long-term" injury, and several potential contributors, including defensive lineman Zuriah Fisher and linebacker Keon Wylie.
Franklin said this week that, if DeLuca could not play, freshman linebacker Anthony Speca could see more action. Penn State also will rely on redshirt freshman linebacker Ta'Mere Robinson, who missed the Bowling Green game in Week 2. Penn State also moved safety DaKaari Nelson to linebacker during the preseason.
Offensively, Wallace had won the role of No. 3 running back and looked sharp against Kent State in his largest workload to date. He ran nine times for 39 yards and a touchdown against the Golden Flashes. Wallace played in Penn State's first three games, rushing 18 times for 66 yards and a touchdown.
Wallace (5-9, 200 pounds) did not play last year but earned plenty of praise for his progress and his promise. "The thing I really love about Cam is, he’s explosive," Penn State running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider has said about Wallace. "We might have stole one with Cam [in the recuhiting process]."
With Wallace injured, Penn State will turn to a pair of true freshmen as the No. 3 back behind Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen. Quinton Martin Jr., an early enrollee who scored two touchdowns in the spring Blue-White Game, debuted against Kent State, rushing seven times for 24 yards. Fellow freshman Corey Smith (5-10, 189 pounds) has not played. Penn State had hoped to redshirt one or both of the freshman running backs and still could. If Penn State uses a No. 3 back, it could split the time between Martin and Smith, play them four games each and preserve those redshirts.
