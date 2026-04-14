How Penn State's Running Backs Have Grown in a New System This Spring

STATE COLLEGE | When Savon Huggins took over as Penn State’s running backs coach, he focused first on connecting with the players. In a room with only two returners and transfers from Iowa State and Ohio State, the group needed to connect before anyone stepped on the field.

“Before I can teach them about the plays and the scheme, you have to really get to know them because I’m going to hold them accountable to a really high standard,” Huggins said after practice Tuesday. “It’s not always something that’s going to feel good, right? And having those heart-to-heart conversations and telling the truth is really where you see incremental growth.”

Penn State's whole program is adjusting to playing and working together during spring practice, and the running backs especially appreciate Huggins’ level of personal care.

“The talks that we’ve had, I mean especially earlier when I got here, were really just about me,” said James Peoples, who transferred from Ohio State. “He’s checking in daily [on my process and goals] and just making sure that every day, are you being the best you can be and are you doing the necessary things to get there?”

A look at Penn State’s running backs at practice. In order, Carson Hansen, Quinton Martin Jr., James Peoples and Cam Wallace. pic.twitter.com/ApIPklUEud — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) March 26, 2026

Huggins, from Jackson, N.J., was a running back at Rutgers, where he rushed for 842 yards and scored nine touchdowns in three seasons. He missed his senior season due to injury, then transferred to Northern Iowa for his final year of eligibility.

Huggins, 32, spent the five seasons as the running backs coach at Boston College, working with Bill O'Brien the past two. Under Huggins, the Eagles finished second in the ACC in rushing (2,584 yards) in 2023. Penn State coach Matt Campbell said he hit a "grand slam" in hiring Huggins.

For Quinton Martin Jr., Huggins is his third position coach at Penn State. Martin, who previously played for Ja’Juan Seider and Stan Drayton, said Huggins has been the easiest to connect with.

“He’s a young coach, so I feel like he’s more hands-on with us — keeps us on our feet, asks questions in meetings,” Martin said. “He lets us play freely. He doesn’t want us to be robotic, you know. He coaches in the right way. He tells us what we need to know, but when we’re out there, he lets us play our game.”

Penn State has a reputation for having a reliable rushing attack, especially after having both Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton break program records last season. The competition between Martin, Peoples and former Iowa State starter Carson Hansen has been ongoing, and head coach Matt Campbell expects it to last into fall camp.

“I think [Hansen] is in the best shape of his life, which is awesome,” Campbell said. “James had a great day today. He’s in the system, growing every single day; probably the guy who’s had the most change, new offense and new environment. And Quinton in some critical moments, he showed up and made some big plays.

“That’s going to be a great competition all the way through fall camp. All three have shown really great things.”

Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht (3) hands off to running back Carson Hansen (26) during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Campbell also noted that Cam Wallace, who has struggled with injuries at Penn State, “looks healthy” and scored a touchdown during Saturday’s practice.

“Cam [Wallace] has done a great job,” Campbell said. “He’s had a couple really good runs. I know his health has been a thing here in the past, and he looks healthy. He’s consistently been on the field. Even Saturday, the one touchdown the offense scored was Cam. So it was great to see him show up and continue to make headway.”

Penn State will have options for its backfield in 2026, but the focus of spring ball has been unifying everyone under Huggins and learning from his experiences as a college running back.

“In order to get coached hard, you have to build those relationships first, and I think he did an amazing job of that,” Hansen said. “So you have to have respect toward each other, and he did a great job of stepping into the role and just building those relationships with us. And now we can trust him in every part.”

Sign up to our free Penn State Nittany Lions newsletter and follow us on social media.