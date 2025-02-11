Penn State's 2025 Defense Will Mix Returning Talent With Fresh Energy
For the third time in four seasons, Penn State will have a new defensive coordinator at the helm. The Nittany Lions made former Ohio State coordinator Jim Knowles the highest-paid defensive coordinator in college football, expecting that he can help the program win a national championship next season. Knowles’ defense at Ohio State was instrumental to the Buckeyes’ championship run, and now he’ll look to work the same magic in Happy Valley.
“This is the place because everything here is so close to winning it all, and I’m hopeful that I can help get it there,” Knowles said during his introductory press conference.
Knowles said he thinks he can be of service to the program toward the goal. Here’s how Knowles’ Penn State defense looks entering his first year at the helm.
Penn State’s key defensive returners
The defensive line could be one of Penn State’s best position groups next season, as end Dani Dennis-Sutton and tackle Zane Durant announced their returns for 2025. Dennis-Sutton turned in 8.5 sacks last season and seemed to get better as the year went on, culminating in two sacks and an interception against Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl. Durant enjoyed a career-high 42 tackles and three sacks, though those numbers don’t reflect how disruptive he was on Penn State’s interior.
Additionally, defensive end Smith Vilbert will return for his seventh season in 2025, providing the Nittany Lions quality depth and potentially a starting option. Vilbert has had flashes in his career and played in all 16 games as a backup last season. The team will need a new starting end to replace All-American Abdul Carter, and Vilbert will at least be in the conversation to take that role.
Special teams ace and starting linebacker Dom DeLuca will be back as a redshirt senior, which should be a boost for the linebacking corps. The former walk-on has a knack for making big plays, including two interceptions (one for a touchdown) against SMU in the first round of the playoffs. He’ll likely join Tony Rojas as a starting linebacker, with the third linebacker spot up for grabs between several young players.
Safety Zakee Wheatley will return for his senior season as the leader of Penn State’s secondary. He was the team’s third-leading tackler last year and has a knack for forcing turnovers with three interceptions and two fumble recoveries. With safeties Jaylen Reed and Kevin Winston Jr. headed to the NFL, getting Wheatley back next year is critical for Penn State’s defense.
Penn State’s key defensive departures
Carter terrorized opposing offenses at defensive end with 12 sacks and 23.5 tackles for loss, and it’s unlikely Penn State will be able to replace the All-American’s production with one player. Linebacker Kobe King, Penn State’s second-leading tackler, will also be missed after developing into a three-down player and vocal leader for the defense. Both are off to the NFL, which leaves notable holes in the defense.
The secondary is also down several contributors. Starter Jalen Kimber declared for the NFL Draft, while nickel Cam Miller transferred to Rutgers. That leaves A.J. Harris as the likely No. 1 cornerback, while Zion Tracy, Elliott Washington II and Audavion Collins will battle for starting spots after all three made plays when they had opportunities last year.
As it does at cornerback, Penn State appears well-prepared to replace Reed and Winston at safety. True freshman Dejuan Lane stepped up after Winston’s injury and had 14 tackles and an interception, and he seems primed for even more of a role as a sophomore. Additionally, Alabama transfer King Mack should compete for a starting spot after playing all 13 games (though primarily on special teams) for the Nittany Lions as a true freshman before transferring.
Penn State’s defensive newcomers
Penn State picked up a trio of transfer defenders, including Mack, defensive tackle Owen Wafle from Michigan and defensive end Enai White from Texas A&M. Mack is the most likely to make an immediate impact, given his familiarity with the team and the fact the Nittany Lions have much less depth at safety compared to on the defensive line.
Wafle was a 4-star prospect in the class of 2024 and redshirted his first season at Michigan. Wafle provides depth with potential upside in the team’s defensive tackle room, which lost veterans Dvon J-Thomas and Coziah Izzard this offseason. White showed some potential at Texas A&M with two career sacks, but injuries kept him off the field for much of the 2023 and 2024 seasons. As an edge rusher, White will have an opportunity to compete for playing time opposite Dennis-Sutton.
Based on the team’s depth at the position, true freshmen linebackers LaVar Arrington II and Cameron Smith seem like the most likely from the Class of 2025 to get on the field in their first seasons Both are 4-star recruits, with Arrington’s pass-rushing prowess making him fit more as an outside linebacker/edge player.
