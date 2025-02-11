Saquon Barkley Fans: Get Your Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Commemorative Issue
Saquon Barkley ate birthday cake at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday night, which hardly was the best part of his day. In his seventh NFL season, and first with the Philadelphia Eagles, Barkley hoisted the Lombardi Trophy after the Eagles dismantled the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX. Happy 28th birthday to you, Saquon.
Barkley and Eagles teammates Jahan Dotson and Tariq Castro-Fields added to Penn State's rich history at the Super Bowl in New Orleans. Penn State now has 50 former athletes who have won a total of 69 Super Bowl rings in the game's history. The program has sent players to 54 of the 59 Super Bowls since 1967. In addition, Barkley won the seventh Super Bowl ring in his high school's history. Barkley, who attended Whitehall High School in eastern Pennsylvania, joined fellow Nittany Lion Matt Millen (four rings) and former New England Patriots center Dan Koppen (two) in the Zephyrs' unique Super Bowl history.
To preserve Barkley's moment, Eagles and Penn State fans (of which there's plenty of crossover) can purchase Sports Illustrated's commemorative Super Bowl issue, which features two covers: one with Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts and a second highlighting Barkley, who set a franchise rushing record in his first season with the Eagles. The issue highlights Barkley's amazing season in Philadelphia, which culminated with a Super Bowl victory.
