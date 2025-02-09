How Penn State Is Building a Championship Offense for 2025
Penn State offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki was a revelation in his first season with the Nittany Lions, pouring life and creativity into a 2024 offense that was more explosive than the year prior. With key pieces like Drew Allar, Nicholas Singleton, Kaytron Allen and four starting offensive linemen returning, the expectation is that Penn State football will be even better offensively in 2025.
The question mark — as it has been for several years now — is who will Allar throw to? Tight end Tyler Warren and three starting receivers departed, but Penn State has two (for now) transfers coming in with hopes of filling that void. Will these additions be enough, and how much will they have to do in an offense that has two returning 1,000-yard rushers? Here’s a look at the Nittany Lions’ offensive outlook in 2025.
Penn State’s key returns
Allar looks to build on what has been a steady career so far. He has been an efficient game manager, throwing 53 touchdown passes to just 10 interceptions, and has also improved as a scrambler, posting a career-high 302 yards rushing and six touchdowns last year. Yet for many, his 2024 season was defined by a late-game interception against Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl that cost Penn State the chance to play for a national championship. The 2025 season will be Allar’s redemption tour and likely his final opportunity to win a title as a Nittany Lion.
Having Singleton and Allen lined up next to him will be a big boost to those odds. The duo improved as the season progressed, culminating in 776 total rushing yards and eight touchdowns in Penn State’s four postseason games. Behind a veteran offensive line with returning starters in tackles Drew Shelton, Nolan Rucci and Anthony Donkoh, guard Vega Ioane and center Nick Dawkins, the Nittany Lions should give opposing defenses fits on the ground.
At tight end, the Nittany Lions have plenty of options to replace Warren. A favorite to start is sophomore Luke Reynolds, a former 5-star recruit who burned his redshirt as Penn State’s No. 3 tight end last year. Redshirt senior Khalil Dinkins figures to get some run after being the No. 2 tight end and coming up with two touchdown catches.
Redshirt sophomore Andrew Rappleyea was Penn State’s No. 2 tight end in the season opener against West Virginia due to an injury for Dinkins. Rappleyea sustained a season-ending injury before the Week 2 Kent State game, limiting his opportunities to impress on the field. But after starting the season ahead of Reynolds on opening weekend, Rappleyea is a player to watch in Penn State’s tight end room.
At wide receiver, senior Liam Clifford likely will start again after notching 11 starts last year. He was serviceable with 286 yards on 18 receptions and could be a solid option for Allar with another year of development. Redshirt freshman Tyseer Denmark is also a name to watch. He was an offseason darling but ultimately didn’t see the field much to preserve his redshirt. Especially in a room without proven options other than Clifford, Denmark will have a chance to make a splash as a big-play threat.
Another returning receiver to keep an eye on is Kaden Saunders, who missed most of last season with an injury. The redshirt junior has only eight catches in his career and was relegated to punt return duties early last year before sitting out the rest of the season. If he can get back to full health, Saunders could be a solid option in the slot.
Penn State’s key departures
Warren represents the offense's biggest loss. He exploded in 2024 en route to winning the Mackey Award, given annually to the nation’s top tight end. Warren put the passing offense on his back with a team-leading 104 receptions for 1,233 and eight touchdowns receiving, plus another 218 yards rushing and four touchdowns as a Wildcat quarterback.
And while Warren’s receiving prowess will be missed, his run-blocking skills were arguably just as important. The 6-6, 250-pound tight end was an outstanding blocker who resembled a sixth offensive linemen at times, paving the way for Singleton and Allen to hit big runs. Penn State should continue to have productive tight ends in the future, but Warren’s set of skills can’t be replaced.
Additionally, the Nittany Lions will be without three of their top four wide receivers from last season after Julian Fleming exhausted his eligibility and Harrison Wallace III and Omari Evans transferred. Penn State’s receivers struggled to produce consistently last year, especially against elite secondaries like Ohio State and Notre Dame. With Clifford as the only returning starter, Penn State will essentially start from scratch at receiver in 2025.
On the offensive line, the only loss is guard Sal Wormley, who declared for the NFL draft following his final year of eligibility. Wormley was a veteran presence at guard who started in every game across the last two years, and during that time, the Nittany Lions developed solid depth at the position. Several players could compete for snaps at the guard spot, with sixth-year senior JB Nelson and sophomore Cooper Cousins as the early favorites to start.
Penn State’s offensive newcomers
Penn State added three offensive players in the transfer portal, notably wide receivers Kyron Hudson and Devonte Ross. Hudson was a solid receiver for USC last year, making 38 catches for 462 yards and three touchdowns. He has a knack for acrobatic catches and could help the Nittany Lions stretch the field.
Ross is coming off of a 1,000-yard season at Troy. At 5-11 and 161 pounds, he has a smaller, speedier frame that could make him valuable in RAC situations and in stretching the defense downfield. Given Penn State’s lack of proven depth at receiver, both Hudson and Ross project as starters in 2025. The question is whether they’ll be more productive than Wallace, Evans and Fleming were last season.
The other transfer the Nittany Lions brought in is former Texas A&M lineman TJ Shanahan. The former 4-star recruit in the class of 2023 was a depth piece at guard and center for the Aggies. He figures to assume a similar role in his first year at Penn State, but with three years of eligibility remaining, he could be a factor later in his career.
It’s unlikely any true freshmen take on key roles given Penn State’s veteran roster, but some could demand playing time. Tight end Andrew Olesh, a 5-star prospect who flipped late from Michigan, is the most likely Day 1 contributor and could fit into a role similar to Luke Reynolds last season. Offensive lineman Malachi Goodman is another name to watch. Another 5-star, Goodman has the skills and potential to play anywhere on the line. Depending on how quickly he develops at the college level, he could become a backup who gets into games late.
