Penn State's James Franklin to Keep Ohio State Guessing About His Starting Quarterback
Penn State coach James Franklin expects quarterback Drew Allar to practice this week ahead of Saturday's game against Ohio State but isn't giving away the starting decision yet. In fact, Franklin said Monday that he won't until noon Saturday.
"I do think that Drew has played enough football that it will go all the way up to game time until we make that decision," Franklin said Monday at his weekly press conference.
Allar was injured and did not play in the second half of the Nittany Lions' 28-13 win over Wisconsin, which moved Penn State's record to 7-0 and set up a top-5 matchup with the Buckeyes at Beaver Stadium. On Monday, Franklin wasn't about to provide any indicators regarding his starting quarterback, particularly considering how well backup Beau Pribula played in replacing Allar against the Buckeyes.
The redshirt sophomore completed 11 of 13 passes and led two touchdown drives in the second half, generating what Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell called "issues" for his defense. Franklin said he plans to practice both quarterbacks this week, signaling to Ohio State coach Ryan Day that the Buckeys should prepare for either to start.
"[Allar has] played enough football for us that that the timeline will go all the way up to the game, really," Franklin said. "I do think from a practice perspective, we’re gonna have to, no matter where we’re at on Tuesday, we’re gonna have to get both of those guys reps Tuesday and Wednesday. But it’s too early to tell at this point, but he’s played enough football that I think that decision will go all the way up to game time. But the reality is, we’re going to have to have both guys ready, and you could even make the argument all three guys ready [including freshman quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer], which is challenging to do in a game week."
After Saturday's game at Camp Randall Stadium, Pribula reinforced the hierarchy in Penn State's quarterback room. "I’m the backup quarterback. Drew went down. I needed to step. I just think I did my job.” Pribula told reporters. However, the dynamic of Penn State's offense changes with Pribula in charge for more than occasional plays, a reality Franklin acknowledged and even nurtured. Penn State will use that to its advantage this week, even if Allar starts against the Buckeyes.
"As a defense it’s difficult, because I think when you’re preparing for Drew, and Beau will have his few plays that we sprinkle in there per quarter, that’s difficult," Franklin said. "But when the game plan flips and Beau is in there, it changes dramatically for the defense. That is difficult, and most people aren’t built like that, right? Your quarterbacks are all similar-type guys, and ours are very different in a lot of ways."
James Franklin addresses two other key Penn State injuries
Two key Penn State starters left Saturday's game at Wisconsin in addition to Allar: defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton and right tackle Anthony Donkoh. Franklin said that Dennis-Sutton, a junior who has been a significant part of Penn State's defensive line for two seasons, is in a similar situation as Allar. Dennis-Sutton was injured in the first half, played one play in the second half and did not return.
"Dani will have the ability to play in this game," Franklin said. "He's played a ton of football, he's super mature, he's very intelligent, he's thoughtful, he's hard-working, he's been in the training room the last two days. Every time I've gone down there he's down there, so same thing [as with Allar]. We'll go right up to game time to see where we're at with things. If he's able to go, he'll go."
Regarding Donkoh, who has been one of Penn State's most efficient run-blockers, Franklin was less certain. Donkoh, a redshirt freshman, has started all seven games for the Nittany Lions this season. Fellow right tackle Nolan Rucci, a Wisconsin transfer who played a season-high 49 snaps against his former team, would start if Donkoh can't play.
"I don't think Anthony is in the same category as those guys [Allar and Dennis-Sutton] in terms of number of games he's played in," Franklin said. "... We've already been playing Rucci a bunch anyway, but we're going to need both of those guys [to be ready]."
Penn State wrestling coach Cael Sanderson offers some advice
Penn State has had some significant injury issues this season, losing starting safety KJ Winston and starting tight end Andrew Rappleyea early in the year and several players, notably running back Nicholas Singleton for one game, to in-season injuries. On Sunday night, Franklin received a pep-talk text from Penn State wrestling coach Cael Sanderson regarding how Sanderson handled injury situations while leading the Nittany Lions to the NCAA title last season.
"We had the early injury bug and then kind of things leveled off again and then you play really good teams and it's physical, those things are going to happen," Franklin said. "I think we've been tested, I think we've proven that we can kind of overcome some of those things and I think we have proven that we have some pretty good depth. But obviously when you're playing one of the better teams and one of the more talented teams in the country, obviously you want to be as healthy as you possibly can."
No. 3 Penn State hosts No. 4 Ohio State at noon ET Saturday on FOX.
