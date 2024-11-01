Penn State's Keys to Victory Vs. Ohio State
The most anticipated game on Penn State’s 2024 football schedule has arrived. The No. 3 Nittany Lions host No. 4 Ohio State on Saturday at Beaver Stadium in a matchup set to heavily influence each program’s shot at the Big Ten Championship and potential seed in the College Football Playoff bracket.
There’s no easy way to beat the Buckeyes, who once again boast one of the most complete rosters in the country. Ohio State ranks in the FBS top 10 in both total defense (254.4 yards allowed per game) and total offense (471.9 yards per game). The game pits the nation’s No. 1 defense in ESPN’s SP+ rankings (Ohio State) vs. No. 3. It’s also yet another huge test for Penn State, which hasn’t beaten Ohio State since 2016.
So here are some keys for James Franklin’s squad to remain unbeaten and end a seven-game losing streak to the Buckeyes.
Have an in-depth plan ready for both quarterbacks
There won’t be a clear answer to Penn State’s quarterback situation until Saturday. Drew Allar, who has thrown for 1,640 yards and 12 touchdowns, was sidelined in the second half vs. Wisconsin last week. However, during the portion of Penn State’s Wednesday practice open to the media, Allar was running and throwing, suggesting he’s trending in the right direction to face the Buckeyes. He and Beau Pribula shared reps during practice this week.
Regardless of their starter’s availability, the Nittany Lions need a detailed game plan ready for both quarterbacks. Pribula, Penn State’s QB2 will play a significant role in the offense either way, the same way he has through the first seven games. But Pribula needed to step up further if Allar is limited.
Against Wisconsin last week, Pribula went 11-for-13 for 98 yards and a touchdown, displaying growth as an efficient passer. If he starts Saturday, the offense likely will lean on its ground game even more than it already does. Ohio State’s defense will be the best Penn State faces during the regular season. Luckily for the Nittany Lions, their versatility at quarterback provides, but having both Allar and Pribula prepared to handle a top-notch defense will be significant.
Disrupt the Ohio State run game
Ohio State has been more vulnerable than usual in recent weeks. Its 32-31 loss to Oregon, now the nation’s top-ranked team, didn’t come as a huge shock, but the Buckeyes had to scrape by in their 21-17 win over Nebraska last week while rushing for just 64 yards.
In their 2023 matchup, Penn State’s defense allowed just 1.6 yards per carry against Ohio State, a key factor in keeping the game within one score. The Nittany Lions’ run defense has again been a strength in 2024, holding opponents to 93 rushing yards per game.
For first-year defensive coordinator Tom Allen, a strong showing against a Buckeyes run game that hasn’t been effective recently will be essential. Ohio State’s top two wide receivers, Jeremiah Smith and Emeka Egbuka, are virtual locks for strong production at this point. But if Penn State can make the Buckeyes more one-dimensional, it will have more chances to affect Ohio State quarterback Will Howard on passing downs.
With Ohio State’s starting left tackle, Josh Simmons, out for the rest of the season and replacement Zen Michalski also dealing with an injury, the Nittany Lions’ defensive line could have a critical advantage. Using that edge to stop running backs Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson could open some things up defensively.
Fourth-quarter execution
Chances are, this Week 10 matchup will come down to the final 15 minutes. It often has in the past. At Beaver Stadium two years ago, Ohio State turned a 28-3 fourth-quarter run into a wild 44-31 victory. In Ohio State’s most comparable game this season, the top-5 matchup on the road against Oregon, the Ducks pulled away late with a 10-3 run in the fourth quarter and secured their victory in the final seconds.
While the Buckeyes are on a seven-game win streak against Penn State, many of those matchups have been tight heading into the fourth. Three of those past seven games have ended within one score (2017, 2018, 2023), while in three others (2019, 2021, 2022), Ohio State widened its lead in the fourth quarter with at least six points.
Given that this is one of the deepest and most balanced Penn State rosters that Ohio State has faced in the last decade, even the Buckeyes’ coaching staff expects this top-5 clash to be close.
“We know it’s gonna take four quarters in this game, it always does when you go play in this environment,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. “But we’ve been in this situation before, our guys have been in this situation before.”
Penn State has averaged 8.9 points in the fourth quarter this season, a good indicator of its performance as a so-called “second-half team.” Typically, one or two plays in the final quarter define these annual matchups. Take Grant Haley’s blocked field goal return in the Nittany Lions’ last win over the Buckeyes for example.
The first 45 minutes of Saturday’s game will be critical, of course. But in all likelihood, the Nittany Lions will have to be firing in crunch time and come up with clutch plays to win.
Daniel Mader, a May 2024 graduate of Penn State, is an Editorial Intern with The Sporting News. As a student journalist with The Daily Collegian, he served as a sports editor and covered Nittany Lions women’s basketball, men’s volleyball and more. He has also covered Penn State football for NBC Sports and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, with additional work in the Centre Daily Times, Lancaster Online and more. Follow him on X @DanielMader_ or Instagram @dmadersports.