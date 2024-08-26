Penn State's Offense Makes Preseason Strides, Turns Toward West Virginia
Penn State made preseason progress at three key position groups, coach James Franklin said Monday at his first weekly press conference of the 2024 season. The 11th-year head coach also offered a (brief) injury update and highlighted two true freshmen who will make the trip to West Virginia.
Here are the highlights from Franklin's media session, as the Nittany Lions prepare to visit Morgantown on Saturday.
The offense turns a corner
Penn State began training camp needing to answer questions at three key offensive position groups: quarterback, wide receiver and offensive line. Depth isn't a primary issue; Franklin generally likes the rooms' makeups. However, Penn State sought to 1) develop its quarterbacks in coordinator Andy Kotelnicki's new offense, 2) rebuild the receivers position and 3) replace three starters on the offensive line.
The Nittany Lions feel they took essential steps during camp. Penn State's offense moved through camp by producing incrementally better performances, Allar was more consistent throwing the ball and several receivers separated themselves. Franklin has pointed to Harrison Wallace III and Liam Clifford as the top receivers. On Monday, he noted Ohio State transfer Julian Fleming's continued improvement.
Up front, Franklin likes his eight-deep line, which likely will include Anthony Donkoh and Wisconsin transfer Nolan Rucci sharing time at right tackle.
"There has been a lot of energy poured into those positions, a lot of strategy about, how do we position those areas to be the most successful," Franklin said. "So far, I think what we've seen in training camp, not just from myself, but really coaches on both sides of the ball, we all feel that way."
More on Julian Fleming
The fifth-year receiver, who re-introduced himself to Penn State fans by smashing a car in a commercial, will be one of the team's most-watched offensive players. Though Franklin called Fleming a good blocker and special-teams player, the coach did also praise his receiving skills.
"It's really cool for him to be back home and playing for Penn State," Franklin said. "I think that's a real positive for a lot of reasons. I think you see the same thing in his play. He understands football. He has a tremendous football IQ. He is a big, strong, physical, tough guy who we think is going to make the tough catches for us."
Elsewhere at the position, Franklin noted the progress of third-year receivers Anthony Ivey, Tyler Johnson and Mehki Flowers, who played safety the past two seasons. True freshman Tyseer Denmark will compete for playing time as well.
"That's a critical group for us, right?" Franklin said.
Penn State injury updates
As per policy, Franklin wasn't terribly forthcoming about injuries. He previously has acknowledged some "long-term" or "significant" injuries to several players, including defensive end Zuriah Fisher, linebacker Keon Wylie, quarterback Jaxon Smolik and receiver Peter Gonzalez. None is expected to be in uniform for Saturday's game at West Virginia.
Two other players to watch on the pre-game injury report are receiver Kaden Saunders and tight end Khalil Dinkins. Franklin said that Saunders missed practice time during camp, adding that he's "hopeful" to have Saunders back this week. In addition to playing receiver, Saunders was scheduled to resume his role on punt returns. Dinkins, Penn State's No. 2 tight end, could be back this week. He's an important player for the offense's two-tight end formations.
Two Nittany Lions freshmen to watch
Franklin said that he has greenlit two members of Penn State's 2024 recruiting class to play this week: offensive lineman Cooper Cousins and safety Dejuan Lane. Franklin has been talking about Cousins since the Blue-White Game, in which the true freshman started at right guard. Cousins will get snaps somewhere inside, potentially at guard or tackle.
Lane, a 4-star prospect from Maryland, had a phenomenal training camp in which he was among the leaders in defensive takeaways. Penn State will rotate three primary safeties (Jaylen Reed, KJ Winston and Zakee Wheatley), but Reed could land that fourth spot. More freshmen will play, but Franklin specifically mentioned Cousins and Lane for this week.
Penn State opens the 2024 season Saturday at West Virginia. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET on FOX.
