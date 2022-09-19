Penn State Scores Two Big Ten Weekly Awards

Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton won his second of potentially many Big Ten awards, while safety Ji'Ayir Brown also won his second following the Lions' 41-12 victory over Auburn.

Singleton was named the Big Ten freshman of the week for the second consecutive game. Singleton rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries, as the Lions swept their home-and-home series vs. Auburn.

Singleton is off to the best start for a Penn State running back since Larry Johnson Jr. set the school rushing record in 2002. He has rushed for 334 yards in three games, the most for any back since Johnson ran for 362 in 2002.

Singleton is the first Penn State player to win consecutive freshman-of-the-week awards since Saquon Barkley in 2015.

Brown, meanwhile, was named the Big Ten's defensive player of the week after a superb game against Auburn. The sixth-year senior made his first interception of the season and forced a fumble while recording five tackles and a strip sack. The interception capped a second-half red-zone stop that gave Penn State control of the game.

The award was the second of Brown's career. The Big Ten also recognized him after Penn State defeated Maryland in 2021.

Brown tied for the national lead last season with six interceptions and has contributed to 10 Penn State turnovers in his career. He was a preseason nominee for the Bednarik and Jim Thorpe awards.

Penn State (3-0) returns home this week to host Central Michigan. Kickoff is at noon ET on Big Ten Network.

