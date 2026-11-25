Rutgers running back Clay Thevenin was open in the flat and had no one in front of him. He caught a pass from quarterback AJ Surace and scored a two-point conversion to secure the Scarlet Knights’ 25-24 win over Penn State and stun Beaver Stadium.

After the game Saturday night, Penn State linebacker Tony Rojas called it “just the right play” for Rutgers to run against the Nittany Lions’ defense. Defensive end Alexander McPherson looked to be responsible for the flat but couldn’t cover Thevenin in time after lining up against Rutgers’ right tackle.

Not only was the flat left wide open, but the two other closest defenders, cornerbacks Josiah Zayas and Audavion Collins, were cleared out of the way by two Rutgers receivers right next to each other.

On Tuesday, three days after the loss, Penn State coach Matt Campbell and defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn reviewed the final moments of Saturday’s game. Lynn in particular broke down the two-point conversion, saying there was an alignment issue with his defense on that play.

“We always say your coverage responsibility is always the most important thing,” Lynn said. “If there's ever a disguise or there's ever an alignment, if you can't get the job done, you need to align to where you can get the job done. We just weren't properly aligned for that play right there.”

Why Penn State didn’t call timeout

RUTGERS WALKS IT OFF WITH A TWO-POINT CONVERSION!



What an end to the game for @RFootball pic.twitter.com/SICRoVJ6Lp — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 22, 2026

Penn State still had one timeout remaining as Rutgers lined up for the potential game-winning conversion. Time had already expired on the touchdown play, so the Nittany Lions could either call the timeout then or never use it at all.

Campbell said he kept asking Lynn whether he should call the timeout at that moment. Campbell chose not to because, he said, Penn State was confident in its play call.

“I kept saying from my end, ‘Should we take the timeout?’” Campbell said. “I think we felt like we were in a good spot in terms of executing the call made, and I think D’Anton at that point didn't want to take it because that was the call. That's what we were going to call, and that's what we were going to roll with. Hindsight is obviously 20/20.”

As Penn State assessed Rutgers’ formation before the snap, Campbell said the “[receivers] bunch was a little bit unique.” The Scarlet Knights ran similar plays earlier in the game, but they kept working by throwing to the running back in the flat. After reviewing the sequence, Campbell seemed to regret not using the timeout.

“We should have taken the timeout,” Campbell said. “Falls on me, and it was a constant conversation through that situation, and we just didn't make the right call. Obviously, that's the head football coach's responsibility.”

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‘Everyone thought that he was going to get tackled’

ONE OF THE CRAZIEST TOUCHDOWNS YOU WILL SEE TODAY!@RFootball scores off a pitch on the last play of the game pic.twitter.com/Zal37iSvM9 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 22, 2026

One play before the game-winning conversion, Rutgers ran another pass to the running back in the flat. This time, Antwan Raymond hauled in the pass, but Collins stopped his forward progress for a brief moment.

Campbell said Saturday that “it felt like” an official had blown a whistle, which would have stopped the play and ended the game. But the play continued, and Raymond flipped the ball backward to receiver Ben Black III, who scored the touchdown. Lynn said his players didn’t play until the play was over.

“You can't relax,” Lynn said. “There’s always things you can do better, and I think that everyone thought that he was going to get tackled, and I think that there was just a little bit of relax.”

Collins had Raymond wrapped up and would’ve completed a tackle if the lateral didn’t happen. Linebacker Kooper Ebel and Zayas both missed in their pursuit of Raymond, and it looked like they let up when they saw Collins stopping Raymond. Freshman safety Bryson Williams seemed to start celebrating by throwing his arms in the air, too.

When Raymond made the lateral to Black, Penn State’s defense was caught off guard, and no one was in position to stop Black from crossing the goal line. Ebel said he didn’t hear a whistle but didn’t want to help tackle Raymond because he could’ve pushed him into the end zone.

Ebel added that he wished he would’ve knocked the lateral down or not given Raymond a chance to lateral it. That would have aligned with what Lynn wants to see out of his defenders.

“You have to pursue to the ball relentlessly,” Lynn said. “It needs to be all 11 guys until the whistle blows. We didn't do that on that play. We had guys pursuing, but I think we did have some people that probably assumed that he's getting tackled.”

Ultimately, Campbell pointed to the team’s lack of consistent mental toughness in difficult situations that has surfaced multiple times this season.

“To be honest with you, I feel like that's an area for us that is a gap that we're growing in with great consistency,” Campbell said. “We're just not as consistent as we need to be to be the team we want to become.”

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