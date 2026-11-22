STATE COLLEGE | Penn State has lost some grueling games since 1988, but it hadn't lost to Rutgers. The Nittany Lions hadn't allowed the Scarlet Knights to score 10 points at Beaver Stadium as a member of the Big Ten. Heck, Rutgers had not scored a touchdown in five games at Beaver Stadium since joining the Big Ten.

That changed Saturday, when Rutgers resurrected itself in the fourth quarter, outscoring Penn State 15-0 and getting into the end zone on its final two plays of a 25-24 victory. The loss was Penn State's second this season (with Wisconsin) when leading by double digits in the fourth quarter

Everybody had a hand in this breakdown, from the offense that lost its will, to the defense that lost contain, to the coaching staff that lost control of another lead. The Penn State-Rutgers report card reflects it all.

Penn State offensive grade vs. Rutgers: C-

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht (3) scores on a 2-point conversion during the third quarter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penn State accomplished some good situational things. Chase Sowell was exceptional again (six catches, 123 yards), Cam Wallace blew through a big hole for a 56-yard touchdown and quarterback Rocco Becht completed 10 of his first 12 passes. He even caught a 2-point conversion from tight end Ben Brahmer.

But the run game, which had found a stride over the past three weeks, was a short-yardage disaster. Penn State converted just two third downs of 4 yards or shorter and was 0-for-2 on fourth down. The offensive line, good early on, subsequently strained to clear second-half gaps for Penn State's withering backfield, which was down to one healthy back (Quinton Martin Jr.) late in the fourth quarter.

Most egregiously, Penn State went three-and-out on its final offensive series, leading to Rutgers' game-winning drive. The offense that beat Washington with a nearly eight-minute drive could not impose its will on a Rutgers rushing defense that ranked 122nd in the country. Wallace also lost a fumble, as did Becht.

"The thing that's frustrating is at this point of the season to regress and not be as good tonight," Campbell said. "I don't know exactly what that is."

Penn State defensive grade vs. Rutgers: D

ONE OF THE CRAZIEST TOUCHDOWNS YOU WILL SEE TODAY!@RFootball scores off a pitch on the last play of the game pic.twitter.com/Zal37iSvM9 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 22, 2026

This is weighted toward the second half, when defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn has been unable to get his guys off the field in critical moments. Rutgers ran a total of 13 plays on its first four drives, converting one first down, giving up a safety and going three-and-out twice.

Then in the fourth quarter, the Scarlet Knights started cutting beanstalks, going on a defiant 19-play touchdown drive that included conversions of third-and-five, fourth-and-six and fourth-and-10.

On the final series, the defensive pass interference penalty on Daryus Dixson (not Audavion Collins) was debatable, but the inability to cover the same play twice in a row was not.

Rutgers quarterback AJ Surace lofted two swing passes to running backs in the right flat, both of which were successful. Antwan Raymond looked stopped before he flipped a lateral to teammate Ben Brown III. Then back Clay Thevenin was alone for a walk-in on essentially the same play for the decisive 2-point conversion.

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Linebacker Tony Rojas said goodbye to Beaver Stadium with a huge game (15 tackles, 2.5 for losses) but could only watch those final plays. He called them "gut-wrenching." And Penn State went passive on the short throws Surace used time and again on the long scoring drives.

Penn State special teams grade vs. Rutgers: B-

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell looks on from the sideline against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

An underrated impactful play occurred on a second-quarter kickoff. Penn State rekicked after offsetting penalties, choosing to pooch the ball, which Rutgers' Ja'shon Benjamin returned to the 42-yard line. The Scarlet Knights turned their juicy field position into a touchdown late in the second quarter.

Otherwise, Penn State punter Nathan Tiyce had a decent game, averaging 41 yards per attempt and putting one at the Rutgers 6-yard line. Oddly, Penn State kicker Ryan Barker did not attempt a field goal for the third straight game.

Penn State coaching grade vs. Rutgers: D

Penn State coach Matt Campbell after the Nittany Lions gave up 16- and 14-point leads in a 25-24 loss to Rutgers. pic.twitter.com/0ZRNrwZ588 — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) November 22, 2026

Campbell's primary offseason mission is to figure out why his team can't hold second-half leads. The Nittany Lions have done it twice in losses and nearly blew a big advantage at Washington. Campbell calls it playing through "hard," but his team is either not deep or conditioned enough to put its foot down on leads.

Further, Campbell took a timeout into the locker room, one that he potentially could have used on Rutgers' 2-point conversion. A timeout there could have given Penn State a better feel for the Scarlet Knights' formation and maybe pulled them out of their comfort zone.

Kudos, however, for slow-walking the defensive substitution that forced Rutgers to take a delay-of-game penalty. Rutgers coach Greg Schiano probably watched the USC game, which Campbell cleaned up.

Penn State overall grade vs. Rutgers: D

Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Clay Thevenin (9) runs the ball into the end zone for the two-point conversion to win the game over the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rutgers had lost 18 straight games to Penn State. It had one healthy quarterback, its best player (receiver KJ Duff) is out for the season and the offense put up 9 yards of offense in the first quarter. There was no reason for the Scarlet Knights to be in position to win.

So even if the late PI was an egregious call, it was more unsettling that Penn State faced such a position. It's an unfair comparison, but James Franklin was 10-0 vs. Rutgers, winning those games by a combined score of 295-55.

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