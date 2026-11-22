STATE COLLEGE | Penn State linebacker Kooper Ebel sat exhausted and bewildered in the Beaver Stadium media room Saturday night. Defensive end Alex McPherson’s eyes were glassy, his cheeks were blushed and he had red streaks around his eyes.

Those were the emotions barely an hour after Penn State’s gut-wrenching, inexplicable 25-24 loss to Rutgers on Senior Day. It was Penn State’s first loss to the Scarlet Knights since 1988.

Here’s what we learned from one of the worst losses in program history, which left a sour taste with the fan base.

Penn State’s second-half defense strikes again

RUTGERS WALKS IT OFF WITH A TWO-POINT CONVERSION!



What an end to the game for @RFootball pic.twitter.com/SICRoVJ6Lp — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 22, 2026

In four of its five losses this season, Penn State has either led or been tied entering the second half. The Nittany Lions led in the fourth quarter in two of those games (Wisconsin and Rutgers).

To rub salt in the wound, Penn State had a 98.5-percent chance to beat the Badgers midway through the fourth quarter and a 98.2-percent chance to hold on against the Scarlet Knights near the end of the third, according to ESPN.

The main culprit has been the defense, even though the offense was ineffective in key situations as well. Penn State gained 26 yards of offense and converted one first down in the fourth quarter.

“Our ability to do hard things is still escaping this team from becoming its best,” Penn State coach Matt Campbell said. “Hard is playing great defense in the third and fourth quarter.”

The Nittany Lions allowed 15 second-half points to a Rutgers team that combined for 10 in its prior two games and was shut out by Nebraska last week. The Scarlet Knights outgained Penn State 134-114 in the second half, when they held a dominant 19:38-10:22 advantage in time of possession.

“The reality of it is, it's a mentality to play 60 minutes to a standard, and that is not where we're at yet,” Campbell said. “And obviously, there's been 30 minutes, there's been 42 minutes, there's been 48 minutes, but playing 60 minutes to a standard of excellence, that has escaped us.

“And again, why we haven’t gotten there, how we haven't gotten there, those things are on the head football coach, and those are things we have to continue to demand as we move ourselves forward.”

Penn State coach Matt Campbell after the Nittany Lions gave up 16- and 14-point leads in a 25-24 loss to Rutgers. pic.twitter.com/0ZRNrwZ588 — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) November 22, 2026

Penn State really missed running back Carson Hansen

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell watches the scoreboard replay of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights touchdown as time expired during the first quarter at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hansen, Penn State’s starting running back and anchor in short-yardage situations, was inactive on Saturday. And it really showed.

Rutgers halted the Nittany Lions multiple times at the line of scrimmage. In the first quarter, Penn State ran seven plays inside the 6-yard line, including two unsuccessful runs from the 1-yard line, before turning over the ball on downs.

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Starting back Cam Wallace in particular struggled in short-yardage situations. He didn’t convert any of his three third- or fourth-and-short rushes. All three runs were up the middle. He also didn’t score on either of his two rushes from the 1-yard line. Wallace also lost a fumble, which Rutgers turned into a first-half field goal.

“We've been really good at it. I think we've been as good as anybody all season, to be quite honest, with these short-term situations,” Campbell said. “I think the thing that's really frustrating is at this point in the season to regress and not be as good at it tonight.

“And I don't know exactly what that is. We'll evaluate it. But obviously we didn't have a good plan to be able to execute it, or the lack of execution is a critical moment. So we'll evaluate all that for sure.”

Penn State particularly missed Hansen in the second half, when his physical run style can wear down defenses. Penn State ran just 20 plays in the second half (to Rutgers’ 45) and gained just 39 yards on 12 carries.

Penn State lost to a quarterback who didn't throw a pass in practice

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Alexander McPherson (33) pressures Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback AJ Surace (10) during the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rutgers quarterback AJ Surace led two second-half touchdown drives, completing nine of 16 passes in the fourth quarter. That was 16 more passes than he threw in practice all week.

Rutgers coach Greg Schiano said after the game that Surace, who played against Nebraska last week with three broken ribs, did not throw a pass during practice all week. Surace was listed on Rutgers' availability report until Saturday and was the only option at quarterback, with two others injured.

"Probably the gutsiest performance I’ve seen by a competitive athlete," Schiano said. "I’ll let you guys in on a little secret. AJ threw zero passes in practice this week. We made a calculated decision that the best way for him to heal was not to torque his body, so he did everything mentally, and he worked like crazy in treatment. But I’m really, really proud of that kid."

Injuries played a major role in Saturday’s loss

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive linesman Brock Riker is carted off the field following an injury during the second quarter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penn State already was missing Hansen and defensive end Caleb Bacon. Then starting safety Zion Tracy was injured during warmups and could not play.

“When Zion went down, obviously that was a big hit for us,” Campbell said.

The injuries continued to mount during the game. Both running back James Peoples and center Brock Riker sustained lower-body injuries and had to be carted to the locker room (Riker would return). Wide receiver Brett Eskildsen slammed his helmet onto the turf on an incompletion and did not return. Safety Jamison Patton got hurt in the first half.

In the second half, tight end Andrew Rappleyea was suplexed after a catch, jogging off the field while grabbing his hamstring. He went to the locker room but did return.

Then in the fourth quarter, Wallace seemed to tweak something and, despite trying to stay loose on the sideline, did not return. As a result, Penn State had just one running back (Quinton Martin Jr.) for its last two offensive series. It totaled just 13 rushing yards, nine by Martin and four by quarterback Rocco Becht.

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