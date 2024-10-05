Penn State-UCLA Halftime Report: Rapid Reaction From Beaver Stadium
STATE COLLEGE | No. 7 Penn State took a 14-3 lead over UCLA at halftime behind a resurgent offense, playing without its leading rusher, that scored twice in the second quarter. Quarterback Drew Allar rushed for a touchdown and threw another to Tyler Warren as the Nittany Lions scored on drives of 82 and 75 yards.
The drives were quite different. The first, which Allar punctuated with a sneak, was Penn State's longest this season in terms of plays (16) and time (8:36). On the second, Penn State turned to its 2-minute offense, with Allar hitting a key third-down conversion to Liam Clifford and a big play to Tre Wallace.
Meanwhile, UCLA quarterback Justyn Martin, making his first start since high school, began the game strong and confident, completing his first five passes, but ran into protection issues on some key downs. Martin was 11-for-14 for 116 yards in the first half. Allar went 10-for-14 for 129.
Penn State plays without Nicholas Singleton
Running back Nicholas Singleton, Penn State's leading rusher and scorer, did not play in the first half after being listed as questionable on the Big Ten availability report. Singleton spent the first half on the sideline in uniform but without a helmet. Singleton entered the game averaging 102 rushing yards per game and 7.7 per carry.
In Singleton's place, true freshman Quinton Martin Jr. joined Kaytron Allen in the backfield. The Nittany Lions also ran several plays with backup quarterback Beau Pribula and tight end Tyler Warren in the Wildcat.
Drew Allar scores on the sneak
After an erratic offensive start, Penn State put together a 16-play, 82-yard drive that Allar capped by compressing himself into a diamond. Allar scored the touchdown on his second sneak ("tush push," if you like) of the drive, during which he also hit a crisp downfield pass to Clifford. The 26-yard completion on 3rd-and-11 catalyzed an offense that had 28 first-half yards.
Allar began the game 2-for-4 passing for 9 yards but found a groove on Penn State's third series. He completed passes on three consecutive plays, including the long conversion to Clifford, and also scrambled to convert a third down.
Penn State's defense makes two key stops
Martin led UCLA's offense downfield pretty well, getting inside the Penn State 25-yard line twice in the first half. The quarterback completed his first five passes of the opening drive, converting two third downs and a fourth down in the process. Clearly, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy had a plan to give Martin the opportunity to complete quick, timed passes to generate confidence. But on 4th-and-1 from the Penn State 23-yard line, safety Zakee Wheatley shut down T.J. Harden, UCLA's 220-pound running back, in what amounted to a 1-on-1 drill. The stop got Penn State's defense off the field before allowing its third game-opening touchdown drive of the season.
Later in the second quarter, Harden got free out of the backfield for a 57-yard reception from Martin, the longest of the half (a Penn State linebacker got washed out by traffic). But the Nittany Lions held UCLA to a field goal with their pass rush. Dani Dennis-Sutton, who pressured Martin in the first quarter, broke up a second-down pass, and Amin Vanover flushed Martin from the pocket on third down. The ends got free as UCLA focused on Abdul Carter, who lined up over the middle.
Vega Ioane becomes a star
Penn State has motioned offensive guard Vega Ioane from the slot occasionally this season. On Saturday, the FOX cameras caught the 350-pound guard in action.
Injury Updates
Offensive tackle Anthony Donkoh left the game in the first quarter and did not return. Nolan Rucci replaced Donkoh on the right side. Meanwhile, guard Sal Wormley, injured last week against Illinois returned to make the start.
Receiver/punt returner Kaden Saunders was not available for the Nittany Lions. Saunders handled punt returns through the first four games but did not play receiver. Franklin said that Saunders sustained an injury in training camp that limited his ability to return punts, so he mostly fair-caught balls.
