Penn State Visits Miami for Another 2025 Recruiting Success
Penn State's nationally ranked 2025 recruiting class added another player from the talent-rich Miami area Tuesday, as Florida defensive lineman Randy Adirika announced his commitment. The 3-star prospect from Miami Central High revealed his decision in a post on social media.
Adirika is 22nd player to commit to Penn State football's 2025 recruiting class and third from the Miami area. He joins Miami Central High teammate Bekkem Kritza and safety Antonio Branch Jr., who will play his senior season at Miami Northwestern for head coach Teddy Bridgewater.
Adirika, a 3-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite, is ranked as a top-50 defensive lineman nationally. The 6-3, 275-pound tackle chose Penn State from an offer sheet that includes Miami, USC, Florida State and Louisville, among others.
Adirika made 16 tackles for loss and 11 sacks last season, demonstrating his ability to affect an offensive backfield. Penn State offered him earlier this year, and Adirika made two trips to State College, including one for an official visit in June.
RELATED: The hits and misses of Penn State's June recruiting run
Penn State has recruited Florida aggressively recently, particularly under assistant coach Ja'Juan Seider, who covers the territory. “This thing is real,” Seider has said of Penn State’s regional recruiting strategy in Florida and the South. “Now that they have somebody that’s from down here on the staff, we can see Penn State being a real player down here.”
Penn State coach James Franklin's 2025 recruiting class is growing a national profile. The Nittany Lions have three players from Florida committed, three from California and further players from Texas, Kansas and Arkansas. The group includes LaVar Arrington II, son of Penn State's LBU legend.
Penn State's 2025 recruiting class, which ranks 10th nationally in the 247Sports Composite, could grow further this week, as Pennsylvania receiver Lex Cyrus and Texas receiver Taz Williams Jr. have scheduled their announcements. Both have listed Penn State among their top schools.
More Penn State Football
Offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki sees growth from freshman QB Ethan Grunkemeyer
Six Nittany Lions poised to take the next step in 2024
Receivers coach Marques Hagans says the position's culture is "different" this year
AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on X (or Twitter) @MarkWogenrich.