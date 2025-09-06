Penn State Vs. FIU: Keys to the Game for the Nittany Lions
Second-ranked Penn State and FIU clash Saturday for the first time since their lone meeting in 2007, when the Nittany Lions shut out the Panthers 59-0. This Week 2 matchup could turn into a near repeat, as FIU ranks 109th in ESPN’s College Football Power Index, which separates the programs by 104 spots.
Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET Saturday on Big Ten Network. Here are some keys to the game for the Nittany Lions.
Establish the run and get the offensive line in a groove
Pro Football Focus ranked the Nittany Lions’ running back room at No. 1 in the country heading into the 2025 season. But during the season opener against Nevada, the group looked far from it. Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen combined for just 16 carries and 62 yards, though they did score three touchdowns.
FIU, which likes to run the ball itself, had a weak run defense last season, though first-year coach Willie Simmons seeks to change that. The Panthers, who allowed 191.3 yards rushing per game last year, surrendered a nine-carry, 76-yard performance to Bethune-Cookman’s Marqui Johnson in their opener last week.
A bounceback for Penn State is vital, specifically from Singleton, who averaged a mere 2.4 yards per carry vs. Nevada. Still, the struggles in the run game weren’t primarily due to the running backs. The offensive line, one of Penn State’s best position groups, was inconsistent. Penn State coach James Franklin said there were multiple plays where the group missed assignments, causing the Nittany Lions to be off schedule.
“I talked a bunch to you guys about having seven offensive linemen that we view as starters,” Franklin said this week. “And all those guys have to play like that. They’ve got to show that they warrant being on the field.”
Convert in the red zone
Taking advantage of plus field position was a common struggle for Penn State’s starters in Week 1. The Nittany Lions settled for three field goals inside the Wolf Pack 20-yard line, with all three missed opportunities resulting from shaky execution.
In one instance, quarterback Drew Allar fumbled a snap from center Nick Dawkins. In another, Nevada met Singleton or Allen with a swarm of defenders in the backfield.
The red-zone deficiencies go hand-and-hand with the inability to run the ball. If the Nittany Lions’ can establish a ground game, most of their issues inside the opponent’s 20-yard line should go away.
The clumsiness shouldn’t have too much effect against FIU, though Penn State needs to get it together in the red zone against non-conference opponents before Sept. 27’s matchup with Oregon.
Get off the field on third down
In its opener against Bethune-Cookman, FIU went 8-for-14 on third down. That’s in large part due to quarterback Keyone Jenkins, the Conference USA preseason offensive player of the year.
But Penn State allowed Nevada to convert on third downs at just a 36-percent rate, which helped keep the thin Nittany Lion defensive line fresh the entire game. Facing an FIU team that wants to curb the Nittany Lions’ on the ground, keeping the defensive line off the field could pay dividends in not just the run game but also in sustaining its pass rush.
Stop the run
The Panthers’ ran 28 times for 223 yards against Bethune-Cookman and likely will try to establish the same plan against Penn State. FIU would love to control the clock as much as it can to shorten the game, which was part of Nevada’s plan in the opener.
But the Nittany Lions’ run defense was stout against the Wolf Pack, allowing just 78 rushing yards on 31 attempts. They’ll face a more talented rushing attack from FIU, headlined by redshirt senior Kejon Owens, who is 1 yard short of 1,000 career rushing yards.
Owens (11 carries, 71 yards) is a real threat out of the backfield. Penn State will need to limit the run game to shorten drives and keep the defensive line fresh.