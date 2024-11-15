Penn State Vs. Purdue: Keys to the Game
Penn State is through the thick of its 2024 regular season schedule with its most difficult matchups settled. In some ways, that’s a negative for coach James Franklin and his program. With their best wins over Illinois, Wisconsin and USC, but also with a loss to Ohio State, the Nittany Lions don’t have much wiggle room to impress the College Football Playoff committee over the next three weeks.
On the other hand, the No. 4 Nittany Lions have a very clear path to 11 wins, and the remaining three regular-season games could provide opportunities to rest key pieces and get better looks at young talent. Up first: Penn State visits 1-8 Purdue. Here’s how Saturday’s matchup could be viewed as a success for the Nittany Lions (8-1).
Keep the pass-rush momentum going
Early in the season, the Nittany Lions weren’t translating pressure into consistent sacks (four through three games). Abdul Carter, transitioning from linebacker to defensive end, still was adjusting. Now, things have completely changed.
Still fielding the No. 4-ranked total defense in FBS (269.3 yards allowed per game), Penn State’s pass rush has found its groove recently, posting 19 sacks in its last six games, including five against Washington last week and three against Ohio State. Naturally, Carter has been at the center of that attack, totaling four sacks and a forced fumble in those two games alone.
When Carter’s consistently mashing through offensive linemen, the rest of the defensive line follows, and Penn State’s unit immediately becomes one of the most dangerous in the country. There’s little doubt about the Nittany Lions’ ability to pressure Purdue quarterback Hudson Card as well, with the Boilermakers allowing 2.67 sacks per game.
However, the hotter that Carter and Penn State’s pass rush remain, the more challenges they will present in the playoff. Look for Purdue, which allowed four sacks to Ohio State last week, to struggle to protect Card.
Play a complete offensive game
Even with an 8-1 record, it seems like there’s been something to nitpick about Penn State’s offense. It’s never easy to play a fully dominant game, but in some weeks, the Nittany Lions have had clear areas to address: the lack of receiver involvement, run-game effectiveness or the struggling goal-line offense against Ohio State. Against a Purdue team that lacks a defensive identity (121st in FBS with 446.4 total yards allowed per game), Penn State’s offense as an opportunity to fire on all cylinders Saturday.
Having quarterback Drew Allar establish a strong early connection with his wide receivers, especially with some potential downfield plays, would be a huge plus. A dominant 60-minute effort from Penn State’s run game, whether from Kaytron Allen, Nick Singleton or freshmen Quinton Martin Jr. and Corey Smith, also would be beneficial. Fresh off a 35-point effort against Washington, Penn State’s offense needs to keep it rolling.
“I don't think we really knew how good we were doing in the moment. I think at halftime, we kind of regrouped and said we were 4-4 [on offensive drives] with 28 points,” Penn State quarterback Beau Pribula said of the Washington game. “You're just kind of in that flow state, and that's definitely how we were in the first half on Saturday.”
For Penn State, this game is likely to be more about sparking momentum, playing a complete game and getting reps for a variety of players rather than needing to make key plays to win. The offensive game plan should look similar to the team’s Week 4 matchup against Kent State, when both Allar (309 yards, three touchdowns) and Pribula (83 passing yards, one touchdown) had strong passing days, Allen and Singleton both averaged at least 6 yards per carry, and wide receivers Omari Evans and Liam Clifford caught touchdown passes.
Push for a shutout
Penn State has shut out one opponent this season: Kent State on a 56-0 day at Beaver Stadium. This game against Purdue has the potential to be a second. The Boilermakers have been shut out by Oregon (35-0) and Ohio State (45-0), two Big Ten teams with which Penn State seeks to compete. It’s also worth noting that both of those teams’ quarterbacks, Dillon Gabriel and Will Howard, stayed on the field into the fourth quarter.
There’s no point in risking any starters’ health by playing them deep into this matchup, assuming it becomes a blowout. But if there’s even a sliver of opportunity for the Nittany Lions to impress the CFP committee against Purdue, a shutout would be one. That might mean coaches keeping their foot on the gas even when using their depth pieces.
Ultimately, the best outcome of the Nittany Lions’ contest against Purdue would mirror what the Ducks and Buckeyes did, while also rotating in young talent for more in-game reps. With just three games remaining, Franklin said Monday that it’s likely Penn State will use players from its redshirt group more often.
“I think the staff's done a really good job, and the players, understanding what we're trying to do but sort of managing the four-game restriction on redshirting. So you'll start to see some guys come available and play on special teams and offense and play on special teams and defense over these last couple of games,” Franklin said. “That is the plan, is (to) try to work some of those guys in that have games available in the regular season.”
Penn State visits Purdue at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.
