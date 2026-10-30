Why Penn State's Game Against Purdue Matters More Than You Might Think

Ki-Jana Carter returns to Beaver Stadium on Saturday, when Penn State will celebrate the running back's upcoming induction to the College Football Hall of Fame. It's a huge moment for Carter, who will become the 28th Nittany Lion to be enshrined and who represents the history Penn State coach Matt Campbell has revered since taking the job.

In fact, at Big Ten Media Days in July, Carter spent 15 minutes endorsing and applauding Campbell in an interview before giving the coach a warm embrace.

"Any coach, when you go into a new program, you want to set your standards and things like that," Carter said. "But with him it was almost like, well I'm here, how can I fit into what the Penn State culture is? And you don't really see that. So with the alumni and the support behind him, I'm very excited to see where it's going to take us."

So far, it's been bumpy. Penn State begins the five-game stretch run of its season by hosting Purdue on Saturday under circumstances it didn't expect. The Nittany Lions (3-4) have yet to win a Big Ten game under Campbell, who is one of two Power 4 coaches (with Michigan State's Pat Fitzgerald) without a Power 4 win. The other, Maryland's Mike Locksley, got fired.

Which makes the game for which Carter is visiting such a stress test for Campbell, his staff and Penn State football in general. Saturday marks a reboot opportunity for the Nittany Lions, who have been one of the Big Ten's most lackluster teams. Worse, they've been dull at a time when they can least afford it.

Penn State is a program without energy

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht (3) throws a pass against the USC Trojans at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's so little energy around Penn State football right now. At TicketMaster, Penn State's official vendor, more than 4,000 tickets are available on the resale market starting at $10. The get-in price for Penn State football is cheaper than a movie. Even parking passes are $10.

Penn State is hosting Purdue in the 4:15 p.m. ET filler time slot usually reserved for the conference's bottom fish (which now includes Penn State). The game is on Big Ten Network.

Penn State fans who once lamented their prime games being loaded into FOX's Big Noon window are happy for the extra tailgating time. But the Nittany Lions are slipping from relevancy. For the first time since FOX launched its Big Noon slot in 2019, Penn State is unlikely to play there this season.

Nationally, no one is talking about Penn State football. Sportico recently used Campbell's guaranteed contract as the entry point to a story about unfireable college football coaches, as if Penn State would consider such a move after one season. Otherwise, Penn State is an afterthought, a program existing but not living, one that Campbell admitted still lacks an offensive identity after seven games.

Penn State currently gives its fan base little reason to be interested. That's a red flag considering what else is going on.

A big game, for different reasons

Before hosting Purdue, Penn State launched its season-ticket renewals plan for the 2027 season, when the Beaver Stadium renovation is scheduled to be complete. Many Nittany Lions fans, already flinching at the cost of attendance, are getting sticker shock at their renewal rates. They need a reason make deposits. Penn State is giving them few.

Concurrently, Campbell speaks a managerial language (strategic leadership, organizational transformation, cultural resilience, sustainable performance) that doesn't translate to football. His style works on a third-quarter earnings call, or for a coach who's 6-1, but doesn't connect with a fan base desperately hoping to get out of this rut.

Campbell even expresses personal frustration with the measured tone of a CFO line-iteming a budget.

"From a frustration standpoint, as the competitor, I'd be naïve to say there haven't been some frustrating moments, some moments that you're not disappointed in terms of where you are or where you would want to be," Campbell said this week. "No different than our fan base, no different than the people that really care about Penn State football.

"But I think the reality of it is, the confidence and belief in terms of the vision of where you want to go and what it needs to look like, not only if you're going to do it but do it in sustained true success over a long period of time. That's hard to find in football anywhere, sustainable success with great consistency. At the end of the day, that's my mission and my job, to build that kind of football program here at Penn State."

Campbell acquired so much capital this offseason constructing his his platform on his reverence for Penn State football history and the lettermen like Carter but is spending it quickly with answers like that one. Penn State ran the passion-to-anger route last year. This year the program risks skipping anger for indifference.

Darian Somers, who runs the exceptional Stuff Somers Says website, polled fans during the bye week about their perceptions of Penn State football. One answer regarding season-ticket renewals stood out.

"At this moment, I do plan to renew, but as the losses pile up and PSU continues to treat longtime fans and alumni as nothing more than wallets to be plundered, I’m increasingly leaning toward cutting my ties," a fan wrote.

Penn State isn't going anywhere substantial this year, but Campbell still needs to prove that he can win something. The program needs to demonstrate some tangible direction under its new coach.

Which means that even a dry, late-afternoon kick vs. Purdue, which Penn State has beaten 11 straight times, carries more meaning than the circumstances suggest. Is Saturday a big game for Penn State? Yes, but for reasons no one expected in August.

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell reacts in the first quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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