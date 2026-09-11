Penn State vs. Temple Predictions: Our Top Picks for the Nittany Lions in Week 2

Penn State takes the goodwill of Week 1 on the road, visiting Temple on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field. As usual when they visit Philadelphia, the Nittany Lions will play before a very friendly crowd. Penn State is even nudging fans to "wear white" in Philadelphia.

The betting line is similar to last week's opener. Penn State is a 23.5-point favorite over the Owls, according to DraftKings, and should make that number go up by the noon kickoff. As for predictions, here's what we expect for Saturday's Penn State-Temple game.

1. Penn State vs. Temple score predictions

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht (3) at the line of scrimmage against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chase Fisher: Penn State was dominant in its season-opening win over Marshall. The offense clicked and the defense pitched a shutout. Expect a similar result on Saturday against Temple. The only question mark that came out of Week 1 was the Nittany Lions' run game, which was inefficient to say the least. That shouldn’t hold up much longer, especially against the Owls, who allowed 197.3 yards per game on the ground last season. Penn State 42, Temple 10

Will Horstman: With the Marshall shutout, Penn State proved that it won’t start the season slow due to all the changes it went through this past offseason. The Nittany Lions couldn't really ask for a better start to the Campbell era, so they should keep rolling through their easy non-conference schedule. Temple is still figuring out its starting quarterback situation, which would make it difficult to make this a closer game. Penn State 38, Temple 10

Mark Wogenrich: Week 1 went even better than expected for Penn State, from outside the program at least. Penn State now gets a gentle runway to the road schedule, with a bus trip to play in a stadium filled with friendly fans. New faces will emerge on offense, and the defense won't extend it shutout streak to two quarters. But this is a comfortable win. Penn State 40, Temple 13

2. Who is the player of the game?

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Brett Eskildsen reacts after scoring a touchdown vs. the Marshall Thundering Herd at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chase Fisher: Running back Carson Hansen was pretty displeased with his performance against Marshall. He rushed for 48 yards on 11 carries and didn’t find the end zone. That’s a drastic change in terms of production compared to last season, when he rushed for at least 100 yards in five consecutive games to end the year. Expect him to get back on track and top 100 for the first time at Penn State.

Will Horstman: Tight end Ben Brahmer. Temple’s defense might put more attention on Penn State’s wide receivers after the position group showed up in Week 1 behind sophomore Koby Howard’s 161-yard performance. This would give more opportunities to the tight ends and senior Ben Brahmer, who just scored his first touchdown as a Nittany Lion. That was his only catch last week, but he has the potential to lead Penn State in receiving.

Mark Wogenrich: Receiver Koby Howard was the Week 1 star. So while Temple leans in his direction, Brett Eskildsen gets loose for 100+ receiving yards. He's the offense's fastest player and will take advantage of single coverage.

3. Who will be the game's most underrated player?

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Chase Sowell (0) runs with the ball against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chase Fisher: Wide receiver Chase Sowell played under the shadow of teammate Koby Howard against Marshall. He and quarterback Rocco Becht connected on the first two passes of the game, which were both chain movers, but Howard stole the show with 161 receiving yards. More likely than not, Howard will draw more attention against Temple, meaning Sowell should get more looks and be more productive.

Will Horstman: Defensive end Ikenna Ezeogu. The Iowa State transfer had two quarterback hurries last week but took a backseat to teammate Caleb Bacon, who caused the most disruption of anyone in the edge rushers group. Ezeogu is still the veteran leader of the room, and defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn was satisfied with how his defensive ends played last week. Ezeogu could be in line to wreak more havoc in Temple’s backfield.

Mark Wogenrich: In his brief second-half work, Quinton Martin Jr. looked like the most complete back on the roster. Campbell and OC Taylor Mouser have reasons for playing him third in the backfield rotation, but Martin will have the opportunity to wrest that narrative. Here's his first major opportunity.

4. Who throws for more yards: Jaxon Smolik or Alex Manske?

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Alex Manske runs with the ball while looking for an open receiver vs. the Marshall Thundering Herd at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chase Fisher: Smolik was efficient against Rhode Island in Week 1, completing 4-of-6 passes for 57 yards and a touchdown. He also started, which should carry over to Saturday’s game against Penn State. I’ll take the starter over Manske, who will play, but who knows how much? It’ll be close, though.

Will Horstman: Jaxon Smolik. Although he’s splitting reps with Ajani Sheppard, Smolik will likely see more passing situations that should lead him to throwing for more yards than Alex Manske. Assuming Penn State puts this game out of reach by the third quarter again, Manske will probably hand the ball off most of the time. Temple will likely attempt more than the 16 passes it threw against Rhode Island in Week 1.

Mark Wogenrich: Smolik, the former Penn State quarterback, went 4-for-6 for 57 yards in the Owls' opening win over Rhode Island. Manske went 6-for-8 for 57 as Penn State's Week 2 backup. Manske might get a first-half series Saturday. If he does, he'll win the bet.

5. What will Penn State fans be talking about Sunday?

Penn State Nittany Lions running back James Peoples (1) runs with the ball against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chase Fisher: Penn State fans will feel a sense of relief after Saturday. The run game, which seems to be the team’s biggest question mark, will be efficient and look promising. The Nittany Lions fan base will be talking about how the offense looks complete with no holes.

Will Horstman: There’s some skepticism surrounding Penn State’s run game after averaging just 3.6 yards per carry against Marshall. However, Campbell has downplayed that as a potential issue and seems to have no worry about the run game. It wouldn’t be surprising if the Nittany Lions prioritize getting the run game going early and often to prevent this from becoming a real problem.

Mark Wogenrich: Penn State didn't run any trick plays in the opener, keeping its playbook smaller and simple. Saturday affords an opportunity to get something funky on film for the Big Ten to see.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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