Penn State Vs. USC: Keys to an Intriguing Big Ten Game at the Coliseum
Penn State’s visit Saturday to USC may have lost the shine of a top-10 matchup, which might make the game even more pivotal to the direction of the Nittany Lions’ 2024 season.
A win would propel Penn State to 6-0 for the second consecutive season and keep it in the thick of the national conversation entering the bye week. But a loss to the now-unranked Trojans, no matter how talented Lincoln Riley’s squad is, could affect the Nittany Lions’ stock just as they became the No. 4-ranked team in the country.
With some high stakes set for the Big Ten clash, here are the keys to Saturday’s Penn State-USC game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
RELATED: Penn State vs. USC preview, predictions
Who gets the better start?
Both offenses have struggled to start games in 2024. Through five games, the Trojans have scored just 17 first-quarter points, while the Nittany Lions have managed 21. Last week, neither team scored in the opening quarter, with USC eventually falling 24-17 to Minnesota and Penn State securing a 27-11 win over UCLA.
If one side can break the trend and take an early advantage, that team could set the game's tone. Overall, Penn State offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki’s group has been as efficient and explosive as hoped but could use some quicker scoring to find an earlier spark.
Penn State coach James Franklin said this week that, while his offense does script opening drives, it doesn’t always stick to that script.
“I think [it's] making sure that we get some early throws, high-percentage throws, getting the ball into our playmakers' hands, all those types of things, being able to run the ball and get ahead of the sticks," Franklin said. “All those things are really important, and we spend a ton of time talking about it as a staff.”
Road games, especially those covering three time zones, seldom are easy for visitors to take full command. Quarterback Drew Allar and the Nittany Lions’ offense have an opportunity to mend their slow-start issues and get an early rhythm going on a larger stage against a strong USC defense.
Allar’s efficiency vs. USC’s strong secondary
Much has been made of Allar’s improvements in 2024, and for good reason — he has completed 70.3 percent of his passes for 1,101 yards and nine touchdowns with just one interception. But with those across-the-board improvements, the spotlight is only going to shine on him more as Penn State faces tougher opponents.
USC’s secondary is allowing just 157.6 passing yards per game, 13th in FBS. The Trojans also top the Big Ten in third-down defense. Allar’s efficiency has made him one of the best quarterbacks in the country so far this season, so if he can stick to that kind of play — a high completion percentage and avoiding turnovers — the Nittany Lions’ offense should be in a good place even if it doesn’t make as many big plays.
“I feel like he's more comfortable back there,” tight end Tyler Warren said of Allar. “He's managing the offense very well. I think he's being good with protecting the ball and making sure it stays in our hands, which he did a great job of last year.”
Facing former Nittany Lion D’Anton Lynn’s USC defense, Allar doesn’t have to force things. He may have the arm talent to change the game in one play, but Allar has an established system of playmakers around him. In this matchup, it would be wise to stick to the offense’s strengths so far: the physical run game, turnover avoidance and high-percentage throws.
Minnesota used a similar formula in its win over USC last week, as quarterback Max Brosmer completed 15 of his 19 passes for 169 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions, while the Golden Gophers’ run game dominated for 193 rushing yards. Penn State is familiar with that game plan, so this might be a matchup where Allar remains more conservative against a stronger secondary.
Stopping USC on third down
Plain and simple, USC has the most talented offense that the Nittany Lions have seen so far in 2024. Earlier this week, Franklin praised quarterback Miller Moss’ ability to be a “traditional West Coast quarterback” who distributes the ball to his playmakers and plays within his system.
“He has confidence in the system, and is playing really well for them,” Franklin said. “So I've been impressed with him and impressed with [USC’s] system.”
Seven different USC players have racked up at least 120 receiving yards through five games, led by Ja’Kobi Lane (234 yards) and Zachariah Branch (227). That kind of balance puts pressure on even the best defenses. So when the Nittany Lions do have an opportunity to extinguish a Trojans possession, they need to make the most of it.
Both teams rank in the top-15 nationally in third-down conversion percentage, as the Trojans are converting 51.5 percent of their opportunities and the Nittany Lions are converting 52.8 percent. If Penn State can force third-down stops with pressure on Moss or by stepping up in the secondary, that would go a long way against a deep USC offense. Having won their last three games by at least 14 points each, there’s a good chance this Big Ten matchup ends up as one of the Nittany Lions’ closest of the season.
Penn State will take on USC on Saturday at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m ET on CBS.
Daniel Mader, a May 2024 graduate of Penn State, is an Editorial Intern with The Sporting News. As a student journalist with The Daily Collegian, he served as a sports editor and covered Nittany Lions women’s basketball, men’s volleyball and more. He has also covered Penn State football for NBC Sports and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, with additional work in the Centre Daily Times, Lancaster Online and more. Follow him on X @DanielMader_ or Instagram @dmadersports.