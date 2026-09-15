Penn State Week 3 Injury Report: Latest Updates, Who's Out, Who's Up Next

Penn State football coach Matt Campbell said that the Nittany Lions are getting healthier as they approach the final non-conference game of the regular season. Penn State welcomed back two key players last Saturday at Temple and could return another vs. Buffalo.

Here's the latest on Penn State's injury situation and how the team is addressing availability issues, beginning at defensive end.

How Penn State replaces Max Granville on defense

Penn State defensive end Max Granville talks with reporters during a media availability in State College. | Mark Wogenrich/Penn State on SI

Penn State lost a key player in practice last week, when defensive end Max Granville sustained a season-ending injury. It's the second major injury in college for Granville, who has played just one game since the end of the 2024 season.

After Penn State's win at Temple, Campbell called Granville's injury a "really tough blow" for multiple reasons. Granville was becoming not only one of Penn State's top pass rushers but also a key defensive leader.

"Nobody worked harder to get back and be on the field," Campbell said. "That's a gut punch. It was a gut punch for our staff and for him."

However, Campbell said that the defensive end position, a pre-camp question mark, has developed depth over the past six weeks. Penn State had planned to play five edge rushers with Granville. That will be mainly four now, with Alexander McPherson joining the rotation with Ikenna Ezeogu, Yvan Kemajou and Caleb Bacon.

Penn State's preseason decision to move Bacon from linebacker to defensive end is paying off even more now. Defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn also will rely further on freshman Jackson Ford, who did not play at Temple.

Two defensive linemen return

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive lineman Armstrong Nnodim participates in the 23rd annual Lift for Life at Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Penn State's defensive interior will add two tackles to the rotation Saturday. Campbell said he expects Armstrong Nnodim and Alijah Carnell to be available for the game vs. Buffalo.

Nnodim's return is valuable. The Oklahoma State transfer was a spring and summer standout who missed time late in camp and sat out the first two games. Penn State got good work in Nnodim's place from Ty Blanding, but Nnodim (6-2, 310) proved to be one of the toughest defensive linemen to block during the preseason.

Carnell, a redshirt freshman from Iowa State, also made camp progress before getting injured. Campbell said both tackles dressed and warmed up at Temple but were held back for another week.

"I think we're getting healthier, which is positive," Campbell said. "Again, there's a difference between healthy and being ready to play, right? I think those are things where it's going to be critical to get those guys back and continue to see how those guys can help us."

Going slowly with Gabe Burkle

Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Gabe Burkle (84) arrives in Holuba Hall for football media day. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tight end Gabe Burkle, who might be offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser's favorite player, returned in a limited role at Temple. Burkle started the game and played 20 snaps in his first action since sustaining a torn ACL at Iowa State last November.

Burkle was on a play limit and admitted to needing to shake off rust, which he'll do again Saturday against Buffalo. But Mouser loved seeing him back on the field.

"Gabe has been on a pitch count this last week, and it's frustrating because I've been very vocal about how much I love Gabe and what he brings to our offense and the leadership and the skill set that he has," Mouser said. "Hopefully, those barriers are off from from what he can do and he could go and play a whole game."

Other Penn State injury updates

Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Cam Smith (26) pressures Marshall quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson during a game at Beaver Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Penn State returned one linebacker while losing another last week. Alex Tatsch played for the first time since the Nittany Lions' 2025 regular-season finale. He sustained a long-term injury last December during bowl practice and made returned at Temple to play a surprising 24 snaps and make two tackles.

Tatsch likely got more work than scheduled had Cam Smith been available. The linebacker was out for the Temple game after playing 17 snaps in the opener against Marshall. Smith looked sharp, making four tackles. Campbell said that Smith practiced Tuesday and is questionable for Saturday's game.

In the secondary, cornerbacks Jahmir Joseph and Zion Tracy upped their play counts after missing time during camp. Joseph missed three weeks of camp and played a limited 16 snaps in the opener. But the sophomore led all cornerbacks with 34 snaps against Temple.

Tracy also looked to be back after missing some late time in camp with an injury. Freshman Josiah Zayas started for Tracy in the opener, but Penn State's veteran nickelback reclaimed the starting role vs. Temple. He made five tackles and broke up a pass.

And why didn't running back Quinton Martin Jr. play on offense against Temple? It wasn't because of an injury, Mouser said.

Sign up to our free Penn State Nittany Lions newsletter, follow us on social media and add Penn State on SI as a Preferred Source on Google.