Penn State Week 6 Injury Report: Latest Updates, Replacement Options vs. USC

Penn State released its first availability report Wednesday ahead of the White Out game vs. USC, which included a few familiar names on questionable list. The Nittany Lions host the Trojans on Saturday night at Beaver Stadium in a game with several fascinating storylines.

How does this Big Ten availability report affect Penn State? Here are the key takeaways regarding both the Nittany Lions and Trojans, who kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC's Big Ten Saturday Night.

Two defensive players listed as questionable

Two defensive players listed as questionable for Penn State on this week’s Big Ten availability report. Nnodim missed the first 2 games, and Tatsch missed the opener. pic.twitter.com/zgLS7Ei3zX — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) October 8, 2026

Penn State listed linebacker Alex Tatsch and defensive lineman Armstrong Nnodim as questionable on Wednesday's availability report. Both players returned from prior injuries this season.

Tatsch has played four games at linebacker after missing the opener against Marshall while on his way back from a 2025 injury. Though he slowly worked back. Tatsch has been important in spelling linebacker Tony Rojas, which Campbell called critical for Saturday.

Penn State already is without linebacker Cam Smith, out for his fifth straight game, and needs Tatsch in the rotation. The position is thin behind Rojas already.

Nnodim missed the first two games but has been on the field a lot against Big Ten opponents, averaging 31 snaps in those two games. He has eight tackles this season but is vital to the interior rotation with Siale Taupaki, Keanu Williams and Dallas Vakalahi.

Speaking of the defensive line, end Alexander McPherson replaced Ike Ezeogu in the starting lineup at Northwestern, though Ezeogu still played 21 snaps. Ezeogu was not listed at all on the availability report last week and is not again this week. Still, that's a position worth paying attention to Saturday.

A player to watch on Penn State's offensive line

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht (3) at the line of scrimmage against the Buffalo Bulls at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's a good sign that Penn State center Brock Riker is not listed on the availability report, but he still hasn't been healthy since the Temple game. He played just two series the following week against Buffalo, ceding the position to Vaea Ikakoula, but and was listed as probable before the Big Ten opener against Wisconsin.

Still, Riker played the entire game against Wisconsin and 51 of the team's 68 offensive snaps at Northwestern. Penn State coach Matt Campbell said he gave Riker a break in the fourth quarter, hoping that would give him more time to rest.

"[Riker] has been gutting it out the last couple of weeks," Campbell said. "Taking care of him in the last quarter, getting an extra day [by playing Friday], I certainly think he’s been a lot better. It's something that's not 100 percent, [but he's] working to get back. He's a lot closer this week than he has been the last couple of weeks."

Ikakoula played significant snaps against Temple and Northwestern and would replace Riker on Saturday if Riker can't play. Those are Penn State's primary options at center. A healthy Riker is Penn State's best player at the position.

Koby Howard out for third straight week

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Koby Howard (6) runs for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bulls at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Koby Howard, who still leads Penn State in receiving yards despite playing just three games, will miss his third Big Ten game this weekend. Campbell also popped the optimism balloon that Howard might return against Michigan on Oct. 17, saying the receiver is "a couple weeks away" from playing.

Best case scenario? Howard returns for the Oct. 31 game against Purdue after Penn State's bye week. In the meantime, quarterback Rocco Becht needs to tune his rhythm with receiver Brett Eskildsen.

Becht made Eskildsen one of his favorite targets at Iowa State last season. But in Big Ten play, Becht is 6-for-14 for 48 yards on targets to Eskildsen. Zay Robinson (two catches in two Big Ten games) is another receiver with whom Becht needs to find a rhythm quickly.

USC Trojans availability report

USC Trojans tight end Mark Bowman (19) is tackled by Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Ty Morris (10) during the first half at SHI Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Could USC get electric receiver Trent Mosley back for Saturday? The freshman is listed as questionable after missing the last three games. Mosley went from questionable to doubtful to out before USC's game last week against Washington.

Mosley began the season with back-to-back 100-yard receiving games against San Jose State and Fresno State. Mosley also is a weapon on special teams, averaging 31.6 yards per punt return. He has been out since getting injured in the Trojans' third game against Louisiana.

Tight end Mark Bowman also is listed as questionable after missing last week's game against Washington. Bowman ranks second on the team in receptions (21) and has scored two touchdowns.

Elsewhere, USC left tackle Hayden Treter is questionable, as is defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart, who recovered a strip-sack fumble against Washington and returned it for a touchdown.

Sign up to our free Penn State Nittany Lions newsletter, follow us on social media and add Penn State on SI as a Preferred Source on Google.