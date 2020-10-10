SI.com
AllPennState
HomeWrestlingFootballBasketballHockey
Search

The Penn State Week in Review

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State is two weeks from its season-opener at Indiana, where the team will embark on the race to the 2020 Big Ten title. So much to cover, so little time,

Miss any Penn State news this week? We've got you linked with the Penn State Week in Review.

Weird year? Of course. The Lions recognize that. But they're doing their best to find normalcy and, perhaps, even recapture the "purest form of football," coach James Franklin says.

Looking for some sights from football practice? Penn State offered a video glimpse from the field.

Tyler Bowen, Penn State's offensive recruitnig coordinator, says the staff sees a strong finish to the 2021 recruiting class.

Pennsylvania will allow more attendance capacity at indoor and outdoor venues, though Penn State still won't be able to sell public tickets to football games. Big Ten presidents agreed to a no-fans policy, though players' families will be permitted to attend.

Though fans can't go to games, their cutout likenesses can. Here's how to buy a Beaver Stadium cutout for $85.

Defensive tackle Jayson Oweh has been mentioned as a possible first-round pick in 2021, even though he has made one career start. Despite that projection, Oweh said he always planned to return to Penn State.

Penn State lost one of its most popular assistants in Sean Spencer, now on the New York Giants coaching staff. But new defensive line coach John Scott Jr., and graduate assistant Deion Barnes, are bringing their own energy to the Penn State defensive line.

Receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield might have the toughest job of Penn State's four new assistants. "I like a challenge," he said.

The Houston Texans fired Bill O'Brien this week. We remembered his two years at Penn State with appreciation.

Center Juice Scruggs, who missed the 2019 season rehabbing from a spring car accident, recently took his first football snap in nearly two years. It meant plenty to him.

Sports Illustrated recognized Penn State Athletic Director Sandy Barbour as one of the most influential women in sports.

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Penn State Recruiting Spotlight: Safety Derrick Davis Jr. is a 2021 Priority

Gateway High's Derrick Davis Jr., an SI All-American nominee, is a top remaining target in Penn State's 2021 recruiting class.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State's Taylor Stubblefield: 'I Like a Challenge'

Penn State receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield is trying to stabilize both his position room and his career. Here's how he's doing it.

Mark Wogenrich

The Best Bets of Penn State in the NFL | Week 5

Allen Robinson is soaring, Yetur Gross-Matos is sacking and Trace McSorley is TikToking. That and more in this week's Penn State in the NFL.

Mark Wogenrich

In a Weird Year, Penn State Hopes to Recapture the 'Purest Form of Football'

Penn State coach James Franklin sees the 2020 college football season from a fresh perspective.

Mark Wogenrich

Go Behind the Scenes at Penn State Practice

Get a glimpse of Penn State football practice with some scenes from the field.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Sees Strong Finish to 2021 Recruiting Class

Penn State still has some "top targets" on the recruiting board it hopes to impress with a new offense this season.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Reports Fewer Athlete COVID-19 Cases for Third Consecutive Week

Penn State reported just three positive cases of COVID-19 among athletes last week, when the football team began daily testing.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Recruiting Spotlight: What Makes 2021 Commit Nate Bruce a Player to Watch

SI All-American calls Harrisburg High lineman Nate Bruce a "road-grader as a run-blocker." Learn more about the 2021 Penn State commit.

Mark Wogenrich

How Penn State's New Coaching Tandem is Energizing the Defensive Line

Penn State defensive line coach John Scott Jr. and graduate assistant Deion Barnes have made an immediate impact.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State to Sell Fan Cutouts for 2020 Football Season

Penn State football fans will have several options to be part of a 'Virtual Valley' at Beaver Stadium this season.

Mark Wogenrich