Penn State is two weeks from its season-opener at Indiana, where the team will embark on the race to the 2020 Big Ten title. So much to cover, so little time,

Miss any Penn State news this week? We've got you linked with the Penn State Week in Review.

Weird year? Of course. The Lions recognize that. But they're doing their best to find normalcy and, perhaps, even recapture the "purest form of football," coach James Franklin says.

Looking for some sights from football practice? Penn State offered a video glimpse from the field.

Tyler Bowen, Penn State's offensive recruitnig coordinator, says the staff sees a strong finish to the 2021 recruiting class.

Pennsylvania will allow more attendance capacity at indoor and outdoor venues, though Penn State still won't be able to sell public tickets to football games. Big Ten presidents agreed to a no-fans policy, though players' families will be permitted to attend.

Though fans can't go to games, their cutout likenesses can. Here's how to buy a Beaver Stadium cutout for $85.

Defensive tackle Jayson Oweh has been mentioned as a possible first-round pick in 2021, even though he has made one career start. Despite that projection, Oweh said he always planned to return to Penn State.

Penn State lost one of its most popular assistants in Sean Spencer, now on the New York Giants coaching staff. But new defensive line coach John Scott Jr., and graduate assistant Deion Barnes, are bringing their own energy to the Penn State defensive line.

Receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield might have the toughest job of Penn State's four new assistants. "I like a challenge," he said.

The Houston Texans fired Bill O'Brien this week. We remembered his two years at Penn State with appreciation.

Center Juice Scruggs, who missed the 2019 season rehabbing from a spring car accident, recently took his first football snap in nearly two years. It meant plenty to him.

Sports Illustrated recognized Penn State Athletic Director Sandy Barbour as one of the most influential women in sports.

