Penn State's football team continued workouts while others paused, and coach James Franklin delivered a personal message regarding social change during another busy sports week in State College.

Miss any Penn State news this week? We've got you linked in the Penn State Week in Review.

Penn State coach James Franklin delivered the introduction to a university roundtable discussion on diversity, equity and inclusion, asking whether the university is living up to its 'We Are' motto. Franklin framed his team's locker room as a model for which society should strive. His remarks should be heard in full.

Franklin also continued to express his frustration with the Big Ten's communication efforts, a month after the decision to postpone fall sports.

Penn State Athletics reported a rise in COVID-19 positive cases among athletes, prompting several teams to pause workouts. The football team continued as scheduled.

After Pennsylvania lineman Nolan Rucci committed to Wisconsin, we asked the question: Does Penn State still 'Dominate the State' in recruiting?

Some positive recruiting news: Ken Talley, a four-star prospect from Philadelphia, committed to Penn State's 2022 class.

As the NFL begins its 2020 season, catch up with your favorite former Nittany Lions and their new teams. A total of 32 are on NFL active rosters.

Receiver Justin Shorter, who transferred from Penn State to Florida last winter, received an NCAA waiver and is eligible to play this season.

Penn State picked up a transfer player of its own. Punter Barney Amor, formerly of Colgate, committed to Penn State as a graduate transfer.

Some big basketball news. Talor Battle, Penn State's career-leading scorer, is returning to State College as an assistant coach on Pat Chambers' staff.

And Cael Sanderson's wrestling team received a major boost, as Blair Academy's Shayne Van Ness, the nation's top-ranked prospect at 132 pounds, announced his commitment.

