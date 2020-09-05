SI.com
The Penn State Week in Review

Mark Wogenrich

There was drama at Penn State and drama in the Big Ten this week, but no reconsideration of the decision to postpone fall sports. So we'll continue to wait as the conference considers its options.

In the meantime, miss any Penn State news this week? We've got you linked with the Penn State Week in Review.

In our four-part series previewing "What Might Have Been" for Penn State in a conventional 2020 season, we examined what made the team a CFP contender, checked in on the new quarterback-coordinator relationship, praised the LawnBoyz and highlighted a potential championship defense.

Dr. Wayne Sebastianelli, Penn State's director of athletic medicine, caused a national stir when he said "roughly 30-35" percent of Big Ten athletes who tested positive for COVID-19 also showed signs of heart inflammation. The Penn State College of Medicine later issued a statement clarifying Sebastianelli's statement, saying the rate Sebastianelli referenced actually was different in a published study. Still, Sebastianelli's comments deserved to be heard in their full context.

Sept. 5 should have been opening day for Penn State. Here's what we'll miss about Beaver Stadium, at least for September.

Coach James Franklin made his 2020 radio show debut, saying he found it "painful" to watch college football as the season began.

Also on his radio show, Franklin joked that he considers himself the "highest-paid health official in the country" for how he governs Penn State's COVID-19 protocols.

Penn State continues to report low positive rates of COVID-19 among athletes. Meanwhile, Penn State President Eric Barron asked students not to travel over Labor Day weekend.

Penn State's 2022 recruiting continues apace, as 4-star offensive lineman Drew Shelton of Downingtown (Pa.) West High announced his commitment.

The Big Ten issued a statement that its presidents voted 11-3 in favor of postponing the fall sports season. Penn State's Barron was among those who voted to postpone.

Miss wrestling? The Nittany Lion Wrestling Club has a major event scheduled for September.

