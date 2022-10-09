Penn State's Still an Affordable Playoff Ticket

Penn State heads to Michigan on Saturday with a chance to establish itself as a postseason contender. A victory would put the Lions in position to reach the College Football Playoff even if they lose to Ohio State later in October.

As a result, this might be a good time for fans to reserve their chance to buy tickets to CFP semifinals. If they're feeling lucky.

At SI Tickets, fan can "reserve" a place to buy postseason football tickets. Here's how it works:

Fans pay a non-refundable reservation fee, which fluctuates depending on demand, their team's record and seating location. If their team makes a particular game, fans can buy tickets at the normal price value. And reservations can be resold on the SI Tickets marketplace.

Right now, the unbeaten Lions have relatively low reservation fees to the Big Ten championship game and the College Football Playoff semifinals. Here's a look at some of Penn State's current reservation fees:

Big Ten Championship Game: As low as $21

Peach Bowl (CFP semifinal): As low as $8

Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal): As low as $8

Semifinal all-access (either bowl): As low as $10

Orange Bowl: As low as $22

Rose Bowl: As low as $22

These reservation fees certainly will go up if Penn State beats Michigan on Saturday. Note, for instance, that Ohio State's reservation fees for the Big Ten title game start at $118 and at $103 for either CFP game. Check out buy-in costs across the Big Ten.

For Penn State fans willing to take the chance, this might be a low-cost time to get early access to CFP tickets.

Penn State visits Michigan on Saturday at Michigan Stadium. The game is the first between the teams as unbeatens since 1997. Kickoff is at noon on Fox.

AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich. And consider subscribing (button's on the home page) for more great content across the SI.com network.