Penn State's Next Road Test: Michigan's Maize Out

Not to peek over Penn State's schedule fence into October, but ... the Nittany Lions are a popular choice among *Color* Out opponents this season. And their next road trip could be freighted with major stakes.

After venturing to Purdue's Black Out in Week 1 and Auburn's Orange Out (or All Orange) last week, Penn State will face its third consecutive road monochromatic stadium in October. When they visit Michigan on Oct. 15, the Lions will be guests of the Wolverines' Maize Out.

And, of course, Penn State will host its 18th White Out the following week against Minnesota. Still, few Power 5 teams will play a set of road games like this early in the season.

(Penn State has nothing on the MAC's Kent State, however, which is visiting Washington, Oklahoma and Georgia in a four-week September stretch).

So far, Penn State has handled the Outs well. After blowing an 11-point lead in the opener, the Lions rallied for a last-minute touchdown to defeat Purdue 35-31 in a charged Thursday-night Black Out at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Then this past week, the Lions routed Auburn 41-12 behind a second-half storm of 27 points, including 17 unanswered to start the third quarter. Big Ten Network's Gerry DiNardo liked what he saw.

"Overall there haven't been too many Big Ten teams in the history of the Big Ten to come on the road and get a win in the SEC, so we're very, very proud of that," Penn State coach James Franklin said after the game. "I also think that we've had a very a challenging schedule to start the season."

Standing up to that challenge could lead Penn State (3-0) into Ann Arbor undefeated for a potential top-10 matchup in the Maize Out. The Lions host Central Michigan and Northwestern the next two weeks, teams with a combined 2-4 record. Penn State gets a bye before visiting Michigan.

The Wolverines, meanwhile, host Maryland and visit Iowa and Indiana before the Penn State game. Michigan (3-0) outscored non-conference opponents Colorado State, Hawaii and Connecticut 166-17 over the first three weeks.

If they continue winning, Penn State and Michigan would meet as unbeatens (after at least five games) for the first time since 1997. That year, No. 4 Michigan defeated No. 2 Penn State 34-8 at Beaver Stadium en route to the national championship. Even if one team falters, the game likely will be set for Fox's Big Noon telecast.

Too bad Rutgers already has scheduled its Scarlet Out for Saturday night against Iowa. Penn State visits the Knights in November; maybe they'll call for another.

Anyway, first things first, though. Penn State hosts Central Michigan on Sept. 24 in its final non-conference game of the season. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET on Big Ten Network.

Penn State then resumes Big Ten play Oct. 1 against Northwestern. The game is scheduled for a 3:30 ET kickoff (channel TBA).

