What We Know About Penn State at 5-0

Penn State played slip-and-slide while fans groused about beer prices ($12 for a Yuengling?) and turnovers Saturday at Beaver Stadium, understandable considering the conditions and the game.

Penn State's last two wins, including Saturday's 17-7 victory over Northwestern, haven't inspired measurable confidence that this team can handle its October schedule. The No. 10 Lions visit No. 4 Michigan on Oct. 15, when their season will gain much more clarity.

Still, Penn State is 5-0, which means anything is possible. Plenty of teams are erratic, notably former No. 1 Georgia. In the meantime, some thoughts about Penn State's unbeaten start.

The Return of PJ Mustipher

Penn State's standout defensive tackle earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2021 despite missing more than half the season with an injury. He was that good and is returning to that form.

Mustipher led Penn State with eight tackles and was credited with the stop on Northwestern's fourth-and-goal sneak attempt in the second half. With Mustipher and Hakeem Beamon, who broke consecutive fourth-quarter passes, playing well, Penn State certainly feels better about the center of its defensive line — particularly with the Michigan and Minnesota run games approaching.

"I’m close," Mustipher said. "I’m not there yet. I want to improve on some things but I’m getting there. I don’t know if I’m going to play my best football until the end of the season."

He already is from a recognition and leadership perspective. Mustipher called Northwestern's sneak attempt quickly and acted even more quickly.

"I remember PJ yelling, 'Sneak! Sneak! Sneak!’" defensive end Nick Tarburton said. "He was pretty much throwing me in the gap because he knew it was a sneak play."

Defensive tackle PJ Mustipher, who represented Penn State at the Big Ten football media days in July, made a team-high eight tackles in the win over Northwestern. Robert Goddin/USA Today Sports

Manny Diaz Delivering on His Promise

When he arrived as defensive coordinator in December, Manny Diaz promised a fast, aggressive defense that would get stops by forcing turnovers. The Lions have forced 11 turnovers in their last three games (the team's best such stretch since 1996) and are tied for eighth nationally with 12.

Even after committing five turnovers against Northwestern, the Lions remain at plus-6 in turnover margin for the season, which leads the Big Ten. And everyone has had a hand.

Safeties Ji'Ayir Brown and Zakee Wheatley have two interceptions each. Six players have forced and recovered fumbles. Three have done both. On Saturday, it was Tarburton's turn.

"I call him Nick the bounty hunter," Brown said. "He's relentless. You know, he executes his job every time so you can count on him. A guy you can trust."

Get Brenton Strange More Touches

Franklin has said often that he would stack his tight end room against any in the country. Trouble is, the room hasn't been healthy. Theo Johnson missed the first two games, and Tyler Warren has been limited of late. The constant has been Brenton Strange.

Strange caught another touchdown pass Saturday, his team-high fourth this season on just 15 receptions. He also leaped another defender to reach the end zone.

"He's a weapon, especially when we cross the 50," quarterback Sean Clifford said. "He's a reliable target, he catches the ball really well, he runs really well and he loves to hurdle people obviously. He just loves going over the top."

Though Strange has emerged so assertively this season, Penn State has not used him enough, particularly Saturday. In grim conditions, the Lions did not throw to Strange again after the touchdown. That was a missed opportunity. He needs more targets.

Noteworthy

Clifford has a few weeks to right what ails him, especially in the deep-passing game. He had 14 completions of 40 yards or longer last season. Through five games, Clifford has just two, one of which was Strange's 67-yard score at Purdue that mostly was YAC.

Penn State's defense has five red-zone stops this season, including Saturday's at the goal line vs. Northwestern.

The freshmen had a freshman day. Singleton and Allen combined for three fumbles, Abdul Carter seemed to freeze on Northwestern's long touchdown pass and Dani Dennis-Sutton took a roughing penalty. They've all been exceptional this season; just a reminder that they're still freshmen.

Crazy that Parker Washington, who leads Penn State with 20 catches, still doesn't have a touchdown. He scored four last season.

The Lions really need a No. 3 receiver to emerge with Washington and Mitchell Tinsley. KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who is supposed to be that player, has nine catches and was hurt Saturday. Harrison Wallace III could take advantage of his opportunity.,

