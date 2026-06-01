Penn State Legend Bobby Engram Nominated for College Football Honor

One of the greatest wide receivers in Penn State football history finally is on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot. Bobby Engram, a star of the Nittany Lions' last unbeaten team in 1994, is one of 80 FBS players nominated for the 2027 College Football Hall of Fame induction class.

The National Football Foundation released the ballot June 1 that includes some of the game's best players of the last 40 years. Engram is the only former Penn State player up for induction in the 2027 class, which will be announced in January. Engram's 1994 teammate, running back Ki-Jana Carter, will be inducted into the 2026 Hall of Fame Class in December.

Engram seeks to join Carter and quarterback Kerry Collins as the third member of Penn State's prolific 1994 offense to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. In 1994, Engram was the nation's top receiver and became the inaugural winner of the Biletnikoff Award, which began that season.

Engram became the first Penn State receiver to record a 1,000-yard season, leading the Nittany Lions with 52 receptions for 1,029 yards in 1994. That Penn State offense still is the most prolific in program history, holding records for points (47.8) and total yards (520.2) per game.

Engram finished his Penn State career with 12 school records and still holds marks for career receiving yards (3,026), reciving touchdowns (31) and single-season receiving touchdowns (13). His four-touchdown game against Minnesota in 1993 continues to be a Penn State record as well.

Engram was a second-round pick of the Chicago Bears in 1996 and played 14 NFL seasons for three teams. Now in his 13th season as an NFL coach, Engram is the wide receivers coach for the Washington Commanders. He spent eight years on the Baltimore Ravens' coaching staff and was Wisconsin's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2022.

Penn State Nittany Lions receiver Bobby Engram (10) makes a diving catch against the Michigan Wolverines at Beaver Stadium. | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

The 2027 College Football Hall of Fame ballot includes Pitt receiver Antonio Bryant, Ohio State receiver Cris Carter, Miami quarterback Ken Dorsey, Baylor quarterback Robert Griffin III, Ohio State linebacker A.J. Hawk, Pitt running back Craig Heyward and Florida State kicker Sebastian Janikowski.

A total of 28 former Penn State players and coaches have been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, with Carter being enshrined this year. The recent list includes linebackers Paul Posluszny (2024) and LaVar Arrington (2022).

Penn State's College Football Hall of Fame inductees

LaVar Arrington (inducted in 2022)

Hugo Bedzek (1954)

Bill Bowes (2016, inducted as New Hampshire's head coach)

John Cappelletti (1993)

Ki-Jana Carter (2026)

Kerry Collins (2018)

Shane Conlan (2014)

Keith Dorney (2005)

Rip Engle (1974)

Jack Ham (1990)

Dick Harlow (1954)

Bob Higgins (1954)

Glenn Killinger (1971)

Ted Kwalick (1989)

Richie Lucas (1986)

Pete Mauthe (1957)

Shorty Miller (1974)

Lydell Mitchell (2004)

Dennis Onkotz (1995)

Joe Paterno (2007)

Paul Posluszny (2024)

Mike Reid (1987)

Glenn Ressler (2001)

Dave Robinson (1997)

Steve Suhey (1985)

Dexter Very (1976)

Curt Warner (2009)

Harry Wilson (1973)

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