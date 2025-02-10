Philadelphia Eagles Odds to Win Super Bowl 2026 (Philly Set as Favorite in Super Bowl LX)
Revenge is sweet.
The Philadelphia Eagles avenged their Super Bowl LVII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, dominating Kansas City, 40-22, in Super Bowl LIX to stop the Chiefs from completing a historic three-peat.
Jalen Hurts was terrific on Sunday, throwing for 221 yards and two scores while also rushing 11 times for 72 yards and a score.
On top of that, the Philly defense forced Patrick Mahomes to have one of the worst games of his career, picking him off twice while sacking him six times.
It was complete and total dominance from the opening kickoff from a Philly team that lost just one team after its Week 5 bye in the 2024 season.
Now, oddsmakers have released odds to win Super Bowl LX, and the Eagles are leading the way.
Philadelphia Eagles Odds to Win Super Bowl 60
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
At DraftKings, the Eagles are +600 to win the Super Bowl -- the best odds of any team, Here's a look at the full odds:
- Philadelphia Eagles: +600
- Kansas City Chiefs: +700
- Buffalo Bills: +700
- Baltimore Ravens: +700
- Detroit Lions: +900
- San Francisco 49ers: +1500
- Cincinnati Bengals: +1800
- Washington Commanders: +1900
- Green Bay Packers: +1900
- Los Angeles Rams: +2800
- Los Angeles Chargers: +2800
- Houston Texans: +3000
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +3500
- Denver Broncos: +3500
- Minnesota Vikings: +4000
- Chicago Bears: +4000
- Dallas Cowboys: +6000
- Seattle Seahawks: +6500
- Pittsburgh Steelers: +6500
- Miami Dolphins: +6500
- Atlanta Falcons: +6500
- Arizona Cardinals: +7000
- New England Patriots: +8000
- Jacksonville Jaguars: +10000
- Las Vegas Raiders: +11000
- Indianapolis Colts: +11000
- Carolina Panthers: +13000
- New York Jets: +15000
- New Orleans Saints: +15000
- New York Giants: +18000
- Tennessee Titans: +20000
- Cleveland Browns: +20000
Philadelphia's defense was one of the best in the league in the 2024 season, ranking No. 2 in the league in EPA/Play. On top of that, the Eagles have a bunch of young players from Jalen Carter to Jordan Davis to Quinyon Mitchell to Cooper DeJean that they can build around for the future.
With Hurts, Barkley and other key offensive players already locked up for the long haul, Philly is in a terrific spot to chase a second straight Super Bowl.
The Eagles have made the Super Bowl in two of the last three seasons, and they got off to a great start in the 2023 season before a slow finish. From what Philly has shown in the Hurts era, it's going to be in the mix for the playoffs year in and year out.
Bettors should expect the Eagles to contend once again in the 2025 season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.