The Good, Bad and Mostly Ugly of Penn State's Week 4 Loss to Wisconsin

STATE COLLEGE | No. 13 Penn State had a comfortable 17-0 lead in the second quarter against Wisconsin but never put the Badgers away. Wisconsin climbed back into the game, scoring two late touchdowns to complete a 24-20 comeback win Saturday night at Beaver Stadium.

It was a disappointing way for the Nittany Lions to open Big Ten play under head coach Matt Campbell, whose squad dropped to 3-1 on the season. Penn State doesn’t have a power-conference win yet, and a poor offensive performance was the culprit.

With a result like that, the ugly needs to be mentioned first, as there are some serious questions about the Nittany Lions heading into next week’s Northwestern game.

Ugly: Penn State's fourth-quarter disaster

Wisconsin Badgers players celebrate with fans following their win over the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Linebacker Tony Rojas picked off quarterback Colton Joseph at the 8:09 mark of the fourth quarter. With first-and-10 at its own 45-yard line and a 20-10 lead, Penn State had a prime opportunity to close out the game.

However, the Nittany Lions went three-and-out for the third straight series, punting right back to Wisconsin, which went on a 75-yard touchdown drive with 3:31 left in the game. Penn State still had another opportunity to put the game away, but it went three-and-out for a fourth straight time.

“We left it to chance, and we had so many opportunities to put the game away,” Campbell said. “We just didn't take advantage of those opportunities.”

The Nittany Lions’ defense might’ve been gassed because of the offense’s inability to stay on the field. The unit allowed a 25-yard catch by running back Darrion Dupree on second-and-19 before tight end Jacob Harris ran free for the game-winning, 72-yard touchdown.

Penn State’s offense picked up just 10 yards in the fourth quarter before its final possession after Wisconsin’s long score. The Nittany Lions had one last chance to bail themselves out, but quarterback Rocco Becht had multiple incompletions in the end zone to cap off the loss.

Bad: Lackluster passing offense without Koby Howard

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Koby Howard breaks away for a touchdown vs. the Buffalo Bulls at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Becht had his worst game as Penn State’s quarterback. He completed 12 of 29 passes for 114 yards and an interception as the passing offense needed injured star receiver Koby Howard.

“The one thing Koby has done a great job of is, he's made great plays, and he's had the ability to make some of those plays that were available,” Campbell said. “He's made some of those plays, so I'd be a fool to sit up here and say, ‘Man, we didn't miss Koby.’”

Howard churns out big plays consistently, averaging a Big Ten-best 28.7 yards per catch through three games. Without Howard, Penn State’s longest play went for 22 yards against Wisconsin. Receiver Chase Sowell had six catches for 70 yards, but receiver Brett Eskildsen didn’t haul in a pass despite offering deep-threat potential.

Howard teased on social media that he’ll return for the Michigan game on Oct. 17, but the Nittany Lions have two more key Big Ten games against Northwestern and USC before that. Penn State failed to replicate the big-play capabilities of Howard, but Campbell does have faith in other players despite the loss.

“I would also say I have great belief in the rest of our guys,” Campbell said. “The rest of our guys had some opportunities, and they got to continue to pound away at it.”

Bad: Penn State's run game might not be fine

Penn State Nittany Lions running back James Peoples (1) runs with the ball against the Wisconsin Badgers at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penn State answered some questions surrounding its run game last week against Buffalo by rushing for 304 yards. However, the run game failed to produce against Wisconsin, averaging just 3.3 yards per carry in its first test vs. a Big Ten team.

“I feel like we're really close,” left guard Trevor Buhr said. “We got to be better in certain moments. We're kind of like just one block away at some points. We just got to keep doing our job, keep learning and growing from the film, and taking that into the next week.”

Campbell thought running back James Peoples, who took 14 carries for 67 yards, ran the ball “really well.” But running backs Quinton Martin Jr. and Carson Hansen both averaged under 3 yards per attempt.

It’s possible the lack of big-play threat from Howard caused the run game to take a step back. Regardless, it’s a worrying sign for Penn State as Big Ten play continues.

Good: Josiah Zayas flashes potential

Beaver Stadium ERUPTS on a PENN STATE PICK-SIX!



📺 Big Ten Football: Wisconsin at Penn State on Peacock & NBCSN pic.twitter.com/m8PtVeBGcF — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) September 26, 2026

Cornerback Josiah Zayas was about to blitz Joseph off the edge in the second quarter but held back in the flat to intercept a screen pass that he read perfectly. He had wide open space for a 51-yard touchdown return.

That’s not a play a typical freshman might make. Zayas received praise in the offseason, and he’s showing why with plays like that.

“What hasn't he done?” linebacker Kooper Ebel asked rhetorically. “He's super impressive. He really has a vet mindset, just the way he shows up and works. You would never know if you walked in the room. He honestly physically doesn't look like a freshman either. I've been super impressed with him, and he continues to show up in a big way.”

Good: Penn State’s defense, until the fourth quarter

Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Tony Rojas (13) intercepts the ball during the fourth quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wisconsin scored two late touchdowns to win, but Penn State’s defense shouldn’t be blamed for this loss. In fact, the unit played well and gave the Nittany Lions opportunities to win the game.

Penn State led 17-0 thanks to its defense. After Zayas’ pick-6, cornerback Daryus Dixson picked off Joseph on the ensuing possession, setting the Nittany Lions up at Wisconsin's 11-yard line. Becht scored a 3-yard touchdown a few plays later.

The defense opened the second half by forcing a punt, holding the Badgers to a field goal despite starting a drive at Penn State’s 22-yard line and causing a three-and-out. After another Wisconsin punt, Rojas had his interception, but the offense couldn’t take advantage of any of those chances before Wisconsin completed its comeback.

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