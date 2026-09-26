Penn State vs. Wisconsin Live Updates: Follow the Action From Beaver Stadium

No. 13 Penn State puts its 3-0 record on the line Saturday in its Big Ten football opener against Wisconsin. The Badgers bring a 2-1 mark to Beaver Stadium, where they have lost four straight game dating to 2003.

There are plenty of storylines to follow Saturday, not the least of which is how the Penn State football team will perform without injured receiver Koby Howard. We've made our predictions, now it's game time. Before kickoff, some Penn State-Wisconsin updates, including how to watch the game.

How to watch the Penn State-Wisconsin game

Penn State Nittany Lion players sing their alma mater following the game against the Buffalo Bulls at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So you'll need Peacock to watch the game if you're not at Beaver Stadium. Peacock, NBC's subscription streaming platform, has the exclusive rights to the Penn State-Wisconsin game.

The cheapest one-month subscription to Peacock costs $8.99, and fans who subscribe to a streaming platform tha includes NBCSN can watch the game that way. Some streaming services offer free Peacock trials, such as Prime Video.

Penn State vs. Wisconsin injury, availability updates

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Koby Howard (6) scores a touchdown against the Buffalo Bulls at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Koby Howard, Penn State's leading receiver, will not play Saturday against Wisconsin, which could have a major impact on the Nittany Lions' offense. But watch for Zay Robinson potentially to emerge in Howard's absence.

Howard is among 11 Nittany Lions listed as out on the Big Ten availability report. The key players of the group are defensive ends Max Granville (out for the season) and LaVar Arrington II, linebacker Cam Smith and cornerback Tyler Armstead, who worked with the second team in Penn State's Week 3 win over Buffalo.

Two Penn State starters are listed as questionable, and their availability will have a major effect on the offense. Tight end Andrew Rappleyea left the Buffalo game with an injury and did not practice early in the week. Center Brock Riker played two series against Buffalo but should be ready for Saturday, according to Campbell.

The two key injury notes for Wisconsin involve running back Abu Sama III and receiver Malachi Coleman. Both are listed as probable, according to Badgers coach Luke Fickell.

Campbell's staff is plenty familiar with Sama, as he rushed for 732 yards at Iowa State last season. Sama did not play for Wisconsin last week against Eastern Michigan but told reporters in Madison that he'll be ready Saturday. Penn State's defense will be ready as well.

Goodman was Wisconsin's leading receiver in its Week 1 loss to Notre Dame, catching four passes for 71 yards and the team's only touchdown. He did not make a reception in Week 2 vs. Western Illinois and did not play last week against Eastern Michigan. Goodman is playing for his third Big Ten team, having been with Nebraska from 2023-24 and Minnesota last season.

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