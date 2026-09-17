The Penn State Football Player Who Needs, and Is Earning, a Bigger Role on Offense

STATE COLLEGE | Penn State wide receiver Zay Robinson caught a post route and ran the ball 39 yards for a touchdown in the Nittany Lions’ 45-0 win over Marshall in Week 1. He then dropped the ball and showed off his moves in the end zone.

“I see his energy — it's infectious,” fellow receiver Chase Sowell said, “and whether it's good or bad, he's just a great energy. Like, he's always a guy dancing. He's always a guy hype. He's always hype for us when we make a play.”

Robinson, one of four Iowa State wide receiver transfers on Penn State’s roster, has made an immediate impact for the Nittany Lions, who host Buffalo on Saturday at Beaver Stadium. The redshirt freshman has flashed at receiver and on special teams through two games.

Robinson has returned five punts for 63 yards and two kickoffs for 41 yards. He’s also added four receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown, with three of those catches and 34 of the yards coming in just six snaps against Temple in Week 2.

“I have to just be ready for any moment because it could happen at any time,” Robinson said. “Those six snaps, it might come. It might not come. But I just have to be ready, and that goes with how my process is throughout the week: nutrition, getting my sleep and eating right, just doing everything, all the little things, so I can be ready for those moments when they come.”

An energetic spark for the Nittany Lions

Robinson provides significant energy for Penn State. It’s rare to see him without a smile, and Robinson said he likes to dance and wants to be that spark of energy for everyone.

He also evidently stays true to who he is: energetic, talkative and loud. Sowell actually wasn’t Robinson’s biggest fan when they both arrived Iowa State last season: Robinson as a freshman and Sowell as a transfer from East Carolina. But that soon changed.

“I literally took him under my wing as soon as he got to Iowa State,” Sowell said. “I actually told him when I first got to Iowa State I didn't like him a lot. He was loud. He would talk a lot. Kind of tell us he’s going to do this, do that. And he’d get out there and do it.

“It was kind of like one of those, you look at somebody and you don't judge a book by its cover. But now, I mean, there's nobody else I'd rather have in my corner, and I'll do anything to give him that advice and keep giving him the wisdom that I have.”

Tight end Gabe Burkle, who also was at Iowa State last season, is another fan of Robinson, especially of the work he’s put in. Burkle said that, aside from being a great person, Robinson has shown significant improvement this season. Burkle called Robinson a “freak athlete” who makes plays all over the field. He also said that his preparation is much better this year.

“He's got a lot more on his plate, but he's handled it all so well,” Burkle said, “and so he's been ready for his opportunity every time it's come to him. And that just goes back to how he practices and how he takes the hard coaching when he's given that.”

Robinson gets challenged

PSU WR Chase Sowell on coming full circle with teammate Zay Robinson. "I didn't like him a lot. He was loud." Now … "Zay is like my little brother." Cool video. More Tuesday presser coverage over at https://t.co/0D9BkYe4If. pic.twitter.com/R4qzW0Q8qS — Mark Brennan (@MarkXBrennan) September 15, 2026

Penn State coach Matt Campbell said that signing Robinson at Iowa State last year represented a “huge recruiting win” for the program. After Robinson transferred to Penn State, Campbell pushed the receiver this offseason.

“I challenged him after spring ball; like, ‘You need to be better,’” Campbell said during training camp. “We need you to be better because he's one of our most competitive guys, and he's risen to the challenge.”

As the season progresses, Robinson’s role will as well. He is playing multiple receiver positions and is Penn State’s top return threat on special teams. He’s shifty and can break tackles, which has been evident since Game 1.

As a former basketball player (he helped West Des Moines Valley High win two Iowa state championships), Robinson has exceptional lateral movement as well.

“I'd say lately, a man or two away from breaking it [for touchdowns], and that's just on me,” Robinson said. “I got the right blocks. I just got to go make somebody miss and go score.”

No. 14 Penn State hosts Buffalo at noon ET on Saturday at Beaver Stadium. Big Ten Network will televise.

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