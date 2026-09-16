What We Know, and What We Don't, About Penn State Football After 2 Games

Penn State coach Matt Campbell likes the phrase "videotape evidence." He uses it to explain how he understands more about his players and systems than he did last week, last month or last year. For him, the videotape evidence is proof of excellence, competency or concerns.

So what videotape evidence has Penn State cultivated through its first two games? To summarize quickly: The team has an exceptional quarterback, a potential All-American linebacker, solid players elsewhere and some questions that will recur in Big Ten play.

With that in mind, here's a look at what know, and what we don't know, about this Penn State football team through the season's first two weeks.

We know that Rocco Becht is special

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht (3) looks to throw a pass during the first quarter against the Temple Owls at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penn State's quarterback is off to the best start of his career after playing the two best consecutive games of his career. Becht has completed 75.6 percent of his passes (third in the Big Ten), has a 7/0 touchdown-to-interception ratio and leads the conference in passer efficiency rating (2227.51).

And he's not just doing the game-management stuff of countering defenses, protecting the ball and checking down when necessary. Becht has made some elite throws. Like this one, which offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser called the best he has ever seen from Becht.

Rocco Becht is the most talented Passer Penn State has seen in the 21st century and this play shows why⬇️ pic.twitter.com/9L8fbazlEw — LandonTengwall (@LandonTengwall) September 15, 2026

Becht's transfer to Penn State was not a foregone conclusion when Matt Campbell took the job. He had other offers and came to Penn State at a comparative discount because of his history with Campbell, Mouser and the offense.

He'll also continue fighting the low-ceiling judgment until at least the UCLA game. But so far, Becht has been everything Penn State needed from its quarterback during a wholesale transition.

We know that Tony Rojas is back

Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Tony Rojas (13) celebrates with the crowd after his interception vs. the Temple Owls. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rojas promised that he would return even better from his 2025 ACL injury, which you wanted to see first to believe. Through two games, Rojas has proven it.

The linebacker twice has led Penn State in tackles (seven in each game) and is reclaiming his pre-injury pursuit speed and agility. He also clearly hasn't lost his feel for the game. Rojas intercepted Temple quarterback Jaxon Smolik last week by peeling off a blitz because he didn't expect to get there. Then he read Smolik perfectly for the pick.

Rojas said he was lucky on the play, because he was supposed to be blitzing. But instinct isn't luck, and Rojas demonstrated it there. Penn State has some blinds spots on defense, but Rojas is the type of player who can clean up after them.

We know that the coaching staff trusts Carson Hansen implicitly

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Carson Hansen (21) carries the ball against the Temple Owls. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mouser's self-assessment of his first two games as Penn State's offensive coordinator wasn't good, particularly when discussing the run game.

"Obviously, to say that I'm less than thrilled with with where the run game's at would be an understatement," Mouser said. "I feel like there's a lot of growth to be had there."

But Mouser also is sticking with Hansen, the Iowa State transfer who leads the Nittany Lions in yards (132) and carries (30). Hansen hasn't lost yardage on any attempt this season, is averaging 4.4 yards per carry and hasn't lost a fumble in his career. That's who he is, and that's why Campbell and Mouser brought him from Iowa State.

And that's also why they're going to continue making him the run-game centerpiece until something changes dramatically. Hansen took 70 percent of the team's carries Saturday at Temple. Two came in a Wildcat package designed for him and to get him into rhythm.

Campbell long has said that Hansen gets better as a game progresses, and the coaches tried to nudge that last week. It's going to be hard for another back to pry the primary role from Hansen, particularly if he keeps getting Penn State into consistent 2nd-and-fives.

We don't know what that means for the rest of the run game

Penn State Nittany Lions running back James Peoples (1) hurdles Temple Owls cornerback Denzel Chavis (13) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

James Peoples attempted to hurdle a 6-foot Temple cornerback during Penn State's 2-minute drill before halftime. It was dramatic but also underscored how badly Penn State's other running backs want to make a play when they get on the field.

With Hansen getting the bulk of the carries last week, the rest of Penn State's backfield just didn't get chances. Peoples ran the ball seven times. Cam Wallace had one carry, same as receiver Koby Howard. Quinton Martin Jr. didn't play an offensive snap.

You can't expect Penn State to rotate four backs and be successful, but Campbell and running backs coach Savon Huggins have pointed to the complementary set of skills in the room, Yet Peoples doesn't have a reception yet, and Martin doesn't have a first-half carry.

After two games, Penn State doesn't know much about its other running backs because it hasn't given them much opportunity to prove themselves yet.

We don't know about the team's depth at key positions

Penn State Nittany Lions football players sing the alma mater after defeating the Temple Owls at Lincoln Financial Field. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Offensive line and defensive end are two positions where depth is an issue. Penn State played exactly five offensive lineman through the majority of Saturday's game against Temple. The second-team line played one series with quarterback Alex Manske.

Before the season, line coach Ryan Clanton said he was comfortable with as many as eight line combinations. He used one in Game 2 of the season. The Nittany Lions don't have much leeway up front outside their starting five.

"The depth on the O-line I think is a major question mark in my opinion," Campbell said. "Who is going to emerge, help us as we continue to grow forward?"

Likewise at defensive end, where two key injuries have defensive ramifications. Max Granville's season-ending injury removes the team's best pure pass-rusher from the defense. And LaVar Arrington II is out for at least a month, impacting the room's depth on the back end.

Penn State desperately needs its pressure off the edge to delivers sacks and more disruptive plays. Without Granville, it lost a major factor there.

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