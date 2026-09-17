4 Storylines I'm Watching Closely in Penn State's Week 3 Game vs. Buffalo

Penn State concludes the non-conference season Saturday with one of those end-of-preseason games. Don't get anyone hurt, fix some lingering issues and get playing time for the reserves. Those are the Nittany Lions' primary objectives when they host Buffalo for a noon ET kickoff at Beaver Stadium.

But there will be a few key storylines Saturday, notably the 40th reunion of Penn State's 1986 national-championship team. Here are three we'll be watching in the Penn State-Buffalo game.

Can Penn State's offensive deliver explosive runs?

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Carson Hansen (21) carries the against the Temple Owls at Lincoln Financial Field. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Penn State's run game has been a topic this week. Offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser said he isn't thrilled with it, and running back Quinton Martin Jr. largely has been absent from the offense.

A thread tying both storylines is the lack of explosive run plays through two games. Penn State is the only Big Ten team without a rushing play of 20+ yards. Penn State's longest run is 16 yards, by Cam Wallace in the second half against Marshall.

Starting back Carson Hansen isn't necessarily an explosive-play back, but that's why head coach Matt Campbell said he signed James Peoples from Ohio State. Martin has the potential to be a big-play back as well.

Penn State's explosive-play disparity is lopsided. Behind quarterback Rocco Becht, the Nittany Lions rank second in the Big Ten in pass plays of 20+ yards (12). But they have just five run plays of 10+ yards. The run game needs to be more explosive, and this is an opportunity.

How does OC Taylor Mouser approach playcalling in Game 3?

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht (3) catches the snap during the game against the Temple Owls at Lincoln Financial Field. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This works in tandem with the run-game storyline, as Mouser continues to fine-tune his offense before Big Ten play. The coordinator made clear this week that he wants to see improvements from the rushing offense.

"Obviously, to say that I'm less than thrilled with where the run game's at would be an understatement," Mouser said. "I feel like there's a lot of growth to be had there."

To that end, Mouser certainly could force-feed 40 carries to the backs and give Becht a breather. However, the quarterback has started this season with the best two-game stretch of his career. He's completing 75 percent of his passes and has the Big Ten's best passer-efficiency rating (227.51).

Mouser doesn't want to derail his starting quarterback's hot start, so Becht will throw. Meanwhile, he's also been testing specific offensive packages early. Last week, Mouser lined receiver Koby Howard in the backfield for a few plays and called two Wildcat runs to Hansen.

There's a concern about complicating matters. Mouser said he had "too many things installed" in Penn State's Week 1 win over Marshall, which didn't seem to be an issue. So yes, Mouser has plenty of balancing to do.

How will Penn State cover Buffalo's 'elite' receiver?

Buffalo Bulls receiver Chance Morrow is taken down by Akron Zips defender Tyson Durant in 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The player-to-watch for Buffalo is senior receiver Chance Morrow, who is off to an exceptional start. He has scored all five of the Bulls' touchdowns this season, tying him for the FBS lead in receiving touchdowns.

Morrow caught 11 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns in Buffalo's 33-20 loss to FIU last week. Having begun his career at Louisville in 2022, Morrow is having a breakthrough season, with 16 receptions for 258 yards in two games.

Penn State hasn't seen an assertive passing offense yet, so this will be a good test run for its secondary as Big Ten play approaches. And there should be some good matchups between Morrow (6-4, 192 pounds) and Nittany Lions cornerbacks Audavion Collins and Daryus Dixson.

"First and foremost, he's an elite talent," Campbell said of Morrow. "... He's got an elite catch radius, he's long, he's got the abiltiy to threaten you down the field and, if you watch some of those catches in tight spaces, he's a real challenge."

Who does Penn State prioritize on the depth chart?

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell walks on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Temple Owls at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the game goes as expected, Penn State should play at least 70 players against Buffalo on Saturday. For some, it might be their only action of the season. As Campbell said this week, playing time is earned.

However, Penn State also needs to develop a clear set of players behind the starters. That will make Saturday's rotations interesting to watch. For instance, Penn State played its starting five offensive linemen for every series but one at Temple. Campbell this week called line depth a concern, which Saturday's game could help sort.

Likewise at defensive end, the Nittany Lions need to figure out an action plan with Max Granville out for the season. Granville sustained a season-ending injury at practice just a few days before the Temple game, so Penn State didn't have much opportunity to form a real replacement plan.

With a week to study their options, the Nittany Lions enter this game charting a new course at the position. Granville was emerging as the position's best pure pass-rusher. Without him, that role will fall to Yvan Kemajou, Caleb Bacon or a combination of players.

Granville's absence also will affect how 275-pound edge Ikenna Ezeogu is deployed. How Penn State would generate a consistent pass rush was a preseason question now exacerbated by Granville's injury. The Nittany Lions don't have much time to figure it out.

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