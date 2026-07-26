This Week in Penn State Football: a Candid Chat With Matt Campbell

Matt Campbell knows his way around talking season, having been to 10 Big 12 Football Media Days. But this week, the Penn State coach debuts at Big Ten Media Days, a three-day festival of Q&As in Chicago, where the event returns for the first time since 2019.

Penn State take the stage Tuesday in Chicago, so check in with Penn State on SI for stories from the talkathon. In the meantime, let's catch up on the stories you might have missed while enjoying the summer sun.

A conversation with Matt Campbell

Penn State Nittany Lions football coach Matt Campbell answers questions at a press conference at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We sat down with Campbell for a 30-minute interview after spring practice, during which the new Nittany Lions coach candidly discussed his road to Penn State. We'll be posting several stories from that interview, with the first installment available now.

In it Campbell, talks about why fighting through adversity is so important to his coaching plan. It stems from having done so himself throughout his playing and coaching career.

"We have to use our scars as our superpower to kind of navigate ourselves through what we're all going through, and that's change," Campbell said. "And usually if we can use our scars, our wisdom of what history has taught us, let's put those things on the table, let's understand that, and then let's do everything in our power to be the best version of us coming out of this."

What is a Penn State "fan token"?

Penn State Nittany Lions fans are seen during the first half of a White Out game against the Oregon Ducks at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We learned last week that Penn State will be selling cryptocurrency. It's more nuanced than that, as Penn State is joining the economy of "fan tokens," which are a form of crypto.

Penn State is one of five colleges that will make these tokens available to fans via a platform known as Socios. Popular in European soccer, international racing and esports, fan tokens are digital assets that give sports fans access to their team in some potentially unique ways.

Want to buy exclusive merchandise? Perhaps design an alternative jersey? Or join a Zoom with your favorite players? Fan tokens can open those doors.

"Through Fan Tokens®, supporters can vote on fan focused decisions, participate in exclusive experiences, unlock unique benefits and connect with their favorite teams in new ways," according to a news release from PlayFly, which helped broker the deal. PlayFly holds the multimedia rights for Penn State athletics.

Socios is test-driving the U.S. market for fan tokens through Penn State, Maryland, Michigan State, LSU and Texas A&M. We'll see how it goes, but not everyone is fan. Darian Somers, who writes about Penn State at the Stuff Somers Says website, called the venture a "grift."

Is recruiting trending upward?

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell looks on from the field during practice at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After spending time this spring in the top-5 of the 247Sports Composite recruiting rankings, Penn State's 2027 class has settled into the No. 20 spot. Campbell acknowledged in a recent radio interview that his staff had to play "catch-up" while getting to know the regional players, coaches and programs they're recruiting.

But Campbell said he's "excited" about the start of the 2028 class, which includes commits from two of Pennsylvania's top-10 players: 4-star cornerback Deonte Flemings Jr. and 3-star quarterback James Armstrong.

Ryan Snyder, recruiting analyst for Blue-White Illustrated, said he has seen "positive movement" in relationship-building between Campbell's staff and the high school programs in their recruiting region. Though there's still work to do, Penn State is off to a "fantastic" start to the 2028 class, Snyder said.

“They've done a fantastic job of getting a good foot in the door at the La Salles and the St. Joes and the Central Catholics out in Pittsburgh,” Snyder said. “At the same time, they still have a lot of really good relationships from their time in the Midwest, and so you're going to, I think with time, see a steady progression with a little bit more of the regionals, just oftentimes because the regional guys are the ones who really stick.”

More good Penn State reads

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Carson Hansen (21) runs with the ball during practice at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penn State begins training camp in early August, when several position battles will come into focus. Two to watch are running back and left tackle.

Speaking of left tackle, we think redshirt freshman Malachi Goodman is ready to break out there. He's the lone former 5-star recruit on Penn State's roster who has yet to play a snap but won all kinds of praise this offseason.

Penn State limited contact and reps at training camp in 2025, a decision framed from its CFP run and the large number of roster veterans. In hindsight, the strategy didn't work. And by contrast, Campbell said he plans a tough, physical camp this year.

The Penn State Letterman's Club has a new director: Jordan Hill, who joined James Franklin's football staff in 2024 and was among Campbell's key staff retentions.

In basketball, Penn State coach Mike Rhoades made news when he said the Nittany Lions sat "at the bottom" of the Big Ten in terms of NIL funding. Athletic Director Pat Kraft will be available to the media in Chicago and likely will field questions about this.

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