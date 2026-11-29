COLLEGE PARK, Maryland | The Penn State-Maryland game ended with a brawl Saturday that spilled across the field, punctuating one of the more dramatic games in the series' history. The Nittany Lions rallied from a 20-point deficit to beat the Terrapins 27-26 on a field goal with 2 seconds remaining.

The comeback was Penn State's largest since its win over Wisconsin in the 2016 Big Ten Championship Game and its 16th straight victory over Maryland in College Park. But after Penn State stopped Maryland's last offensive play of the game, players from teams got into multiple fights, emptying both benches and sending the coaches into the middle of the scene.

Tensions boil over following Penn State's comeback victory pic.twitter.com/aesdy22deJ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 29, 2026

"I don’t know what happened at the end of the game," Penn State coach Matt Campbell said. "I think both coaches and both staffs, that’s an emotional game, and we were trying to get everybody off the field safely."

Penn State players were unsure how the fight started as well but also acknowledged the emotions of the game. The Terps took a 23-3 halftime lead, which the Nittany Lions erased by outscoring Maryland 24-3 in the second half.

Maryland interim coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim said he did not condone what happened at the end of the game but understood the emotions wrapped up in the finish.

"We don't tolerate that," Abdul-Rahim said. "It was addressed in the locker room even after the game. I don’t want to ever see more energy after a game than I do in the third quarter or the fourth quarter when we need a play made.

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Now I will say this. It was a little bit of back and forth at the end. I really coudn’t tell you who started it, and we’ll get to the bottom of it, but you're talking about two teams that are about two hours away from each other, where a lot of kids know each other. We recruited a lot of those kids, and Penn State has recruited a lot of our kids.

We don’t tolerate that, but you should expect some type of emotion in college football. You see it all the time. I literally watched it earlier today with Michigan and Ohio State. So we don't condone it, it's not to be tolerated, but it's an emotional sport."

A fight just broke out at SECU Stadium between Maryland and Penn State after the Nittany Lions rallied to win, 27-26: pic.twitter.com/DEbJhozDkI — Jake Kauderer (@jakekauderer) November 28, 2026

It was an emotional win for Penn State, which sought to avoid losing to Rutgers and Maryland in the same season for the first time in program history. The Nittany Lions overcame a lapsed first half and multiple injuries to beat Maryland in College Park for the 16th straight game.

"This was going to be hard," Campbell said of Penn State's season. "There was no other way. And having the ability to grow through hard and leave the right foundation through hard and have the ability to say we came out of this and we stood for something. I think this group stood for something every step of the way. They were uinbreakable.

"You couldn’t break them and they had every opportunity to break and shatter, bitch, whine, complain, point fingers, but they didn’t. They tayed the course. We became a heck of a lot closer to a real team that we want to become."

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