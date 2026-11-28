COLLEGE PARK, Maryland | Maryland jumped out to a 23-3 halftime lead over Penn State, which is limping to the season's finish. The Nittany Lions' beleagured defense gave up scores on all four first-half series for the first time this season, including a game-opening touchdown drive that lasted just two minutes.

Maryland (4-7) scored 10 points before Penn State even converted a first down. Maryland took a 20-point lead into halftime, its largest lead at home over the Nittany Lions since 1961. Further, Maryland's 23 points is its biggest total since a 35-19 win at Beaver Stadium in 2020.

Worse, the Nittany Lions lost tight end Andrew Rappleyea to a big hit midway through the second quarter. More thoughts from the first half at SECU Stadium.

A rough start for Penn State's defense

Maryland quarterback Malik Washington took advantage of Penn State's shaky secondary and non-existent pass rush, going 4-for-5 on the opening series. His receivers, notably Kaleb Webb, got loose against the secondary as well.

Webb turned a swing pass into 39 yards on the opening play, and Maryland's receivers had 75 yards after catch in the first half. Washington then hit Webb with a superb throw, beating Penn State cornerback Daryus Dixson for the touchdown. The Terps' opening series was clinical, a six-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that took just two minutes.

A bad sign with two turnovers

Penn State is 6-0 this season when it doesn't turn over the ball and 0-5 when it does. Late in the second quarter, Maryland's Jayden Shipps intercepted a pass that bounced off the hands of tight end Gabe Burkle, who contorted to catch a Becht pass behind him.

Two plays later, Washington completed his second touchdown pass to Kaleb Webb, giving the Terps a 23-3 lead. Tight end Ben Brahmer fumbled on Penn State's next series, ending a miserable first half for the Nittany Lions.

Quiet start for Chase Sowell

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Game 12 Captains pic.twitter.com/s329DxAJ7A — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) November 28, 2026

Quarterback Rocco Becht threw a 4-yard completion to Chase Sowell on Penn State's first play, then didn't target him again until the final series. Sowell was visibly angry about it.

After a third-and-goal incompletion to a tight end in the end zone, Sowell walked to the sideline hot, talking with multiple staffers along the way. He returned for a conversation with head coach Matt Campbell appeared to calm the receiver.

On its next offensive series, Becht immediately looked at Sowell, who fell, and ultimately threw an incomplete pass underneath to Rappleyea. The tight end was hurt later on that series.

Penn State dealing with a patchwork roster

Sean O'Haire cashes in a season-long 48-yard field goal.



Maryland 13, Penn State 3 | Q2 - 7:53 pic.twitter.com/agEylEgOHA — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) November 28, 2026

The Nittany Lions came to Maryland hobbled and lost two more key players in the first half. Cornerback Ibn McDaniels was hurt on the Terps' opening series, Then tight end Andrew Rappleyea went to the locker room in the second half after taking a big hit on a third-down incompletion.

Elsewhere on offense, the Nittany Lions have one healthy scholarship running back in Wallace, starting center Brock Riker is in a walking boot, receiver Brett Eskildsen is not in uniform and guard Trevor Buhr is playing hurt. Penn State also lost walk-on running back Amar'e Glover in the first half.

Meanwhile on defense, starting defensive back Zion Tracy and Audavion Collins are out, as is defensive end Caleb Bacon. Collins was not listed on the Big Ten availability report all week but is not in uniform. There was no word from Penn State regarding Collins' availability.

With McDaniels out, cornerback Jahmir Joseph, who missed the last two games with an injury.

Sign up to our free Penn State Nittany Lions newsletter, follow us on social media and add Penn State on SI as a Preferred Source on Google.