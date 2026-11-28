Penn State caps the regular-season today against Maryland at SECU Stadium, which has been a friendly venue for the team. The Nittany Lions have not lost in College Park since 1961 and have won four straight over the Terps.

Here's everything you need to know about today's Penn State-Maryland game.

Penn State (6-5) vs. Maryland (4-7)

When: 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: SECU Stadium, College Park, Maryland

TV: FS1

Series History: Penn State leads 44-3-1

Last Meeting: Penn State 44-7 in 2024

How to watch, stream, listen to Penn State vs. Maryland

The Penn State-Maryland game kicks off just after 3:30 p.m. ET at SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland. FS1 has the broadcast, the fourth straight week for Penn State on the channel. Dan Hellie and Robert Smith are on the broadcast. Streamers can catch the game on FOX One.

Can't watch? Catch Steve Jones and Brian Tripp on the Penn State Sports Network. Jack Ham will not be in the booth today after returning for last week's Penn State-Rutgers game.

Penn State vs. Maryland injury report

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Carson Hansen (21) scores a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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The Nittany Lions will be hamstrung at multiple positions today. Seven starters or key contributors are out for the game, and four critical starters are game-time decisions.

The big news Saturday is at running back. Penn State declared starter Cam Wallace out for the game, while Carson Hansen is listed as a game-time decision. Hansen did not play against Rutgers, and Wallace was injured in the game.

Penn State also will be without backup running back James Peoples, meaning Quinton Martin Jr. is the lone healthy running back in the four-man crew. Impacting the offense further: Center Brock Riker and receiver Brett Eskildsen are out. Vaea Iakkoula will get the start in place of Riker.

Penn State hopes that its game-time decisions can play. They include starting left guard Trevor Buhr and tight end Andrew Rappleyea. Without Riker and potentially Buhr, the Nittany Lions' offensive line is thin.

Defensively, safety Zion Tracy will miss his second straight game, and defensive Caleb Bacon will miss his third. They're tough losses, particularly Tracy, who plays multiple positions in Penn State's secondary.

In addition, defensive tackle Ty Blanding is listed as a game-time decision. Blanding has been a riser on the line during the Big Ten schedule. So a lot of moving parts for Penn State's defense as well.

For Maryland, the major news is that leading receiver Chris Durr Jr. is out. Durr ranks third in the Big Ten in receptions (74) and sixth in yards per game (77.1).

Penn State vs. Maryland pregame updates

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Chase Sowell (0) reacts after making a catch against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A remarkable season and career could come to end today. Penn State linebacker Tony Rojas, who is having a career year, said last week that the Rutgers game was his last appearance at Beaver Stadium. If so, this could be his final game in a Penn State uniform. So enjoy it.

Similarly, receiver Chase Sowell has been Penn State's offensive MVP this season and a real success story with the program. On his fourth school after getting cut by Colorado, Sowell became one of the Big Ten's top receivers in a challenging offense for the Nittany Lions.

Need some picks? Here are our predictions for today's Penn State-Maryland game.

Penn State's path to victory got more narrow with the injury situation, but it's there. Maryland also has a definite road to the upset.

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