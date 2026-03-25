Why Matt Campbell Changed Penn State Football's Practice Schedule

STATE COLLEGE | Penn State coach Matt Campbell was a few minutes later than expected for his press conference to kick off spring practice Tuesday. That’s because the first practice had just ended, yet it wasn’t even noon.

Among the changes Campbell made since taking over the program is to the team’s practice schedule. Campbell moved Penn State’s practices to the mornings, which will continue through spring, into training camp and for the season.

Under James Franklin, Penn State practiced in the afternoon. But this is how Campbell operated at Iowa State for the past few years, and he’s keeping that schedule with the Nittany Lions. Campbell said he initially switched to morning practices during the COVID season of 2020..

“I just felt like there was so much going on, that the best thing that we could give our players was us to start the day,” Campbell said. “Equally, I thought the best thing that our players got was our opportunity to interact with them, and we got their best.”

In 2021, Campbell returned Iowa State practices to the afternoon window. He found that the level of player production fell on the field and in the classroom. Campbell called the move “a major mistake.” He returned to morning practices and took note of the differences.

“It's an area for me that I've really become [convinced of] that it is absolutely the best thing for student-athletes,” Campbell said.

“Starting the day right”

Spring starts now 🏈 pic.twitter.com/99MTYVbncE — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) March 24, 2026

Morning practices translated into higher team performance in the classroom, Campbell said. At Iowa State, the team’s GPA was around a 3.4 for the past three fall semesters, according to Campbell. He installed the morning sessions for spring drills at Penn State because he wants players to adapt before fall camp.

“It gives us the ability to really have a great rhythm to our day, and it gives us the ability to start the day right,” Campbell said.

Campbell said players have responded positively to how much they “love the morning block.” This is the first week of spring practice. On Thursday, Penn State will have an open practice available to the media, which begins at 9 a.m.

Safety Jeremiah Cooper is used to Campbell’s system, since he followed Campbell from Iowa State, and likes that football is “the first thing” he does every day.

“When you wake up, you do football,” Cooper said. “When [practice] is in the afternoon, you go to class and you kind of get tired throughout the day. But when it’s right in the morning, it’s a fresh wakeup. You get to attack, then you have the whole rest of the day to do what you’ve got to do.”

Injury prevention

Penn State Nittany Lions football coach Matt Campbell speaks during a press conference at Beaver Stadium. | Mark Wogenrich/Penn State on SI

Penn State now has all of its meals together. Because practice is in the morning, the team has breakfast, and by the time practice is over, it’s right around lunchtime. Campbell said practicing in the morning has also helped lower injuries compared to years when he had afternoon practices.

“I think it gives our young men a start to their day, which is huge,” Campbell said. “It gives them breakfast, gives them lunch after practice, and gives us a chance to reconnect with them with dinner, so I could get their meals and how they eat. I think we saw injuries significantly decrease because … they're not sitting in class and their day didn't start slow.

"Everybody's day starts the same, and it starts with breakfast, it starts with the opportunity to be in an engaging environment. I think what we got with it is, academically you saw everything skyrocket."

When it comes to practicing in-season, Campbell believes the morning sessions allow players to be well-rested for kickoff on Saturdays.

“Once you get in the season, by the time Thursday you get off the field, our guys physically can be their best by the time they get back on the field on Saturday, whether we're traveling or at home,” Campbell said. “I just think it gives you a significant upgrade in terms of refueling those guys and getting them to have their tank completely full by Saturday.”

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