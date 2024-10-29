What Penn State's James Franklin Said About Ohio State
Penn State coach James Franklin was pretty relaxed Monday at his weekly press conference, where he previewed the exclamation-point date on the Nittany Lions' schedule. No. 3 Penn State hosts No. 4 Ohio State for the first top-5 game at Beaver Stadium in 25 years, but Franklin didn't sound stressed. He spoke openly (but not revealingly) about quarterback Drew Allar's status, raved about backup quarterback Beau Pribula and told an interesting story about offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki.
Franklin even complemented a reporter about his hair. Here's what else Franklin had to say about his team and the Buckeyes.
On the Buckeyes: You look at them statistically, they're playing really good football pretty much across the board. Offensively Chip Kelly there, I think Chip has a reputation of a guy with a spread background, throwing the ball around. I get that. But if you really study Chip, he's always had
a strong running game. You see that this year. It's a big part of what they're doing, 11 and 12 personnel. Their quarterback Will Howard, who transferred from Kansas State, is a big guy and playing really good football for them: touchdown-to-interception ratio, QBR, all those things, doing some really good things. Obviously a young man from Pennsylvania, so he'll have a bunch of support here from his family and friends.
TreyVeyon Henderson is explosive, one of the most explosive running backs in the country who we recruited out of high school and are very, very familiar. Quinshon Judkins, we're also familiar with. Two really good running backs. Then obviously there's a bunch of receivers you could talk about. The guy that's getting a lot of buzz right now is Jeremiah Smith, a freshman. But there's a number of receivers that we could be talking about. Defensively Jim Knowles, who is also a PA guy, is doing a really good job with their defense, and has now for the last couple years. Multiple, multiple scheme defense. Really probably the thing that gets talked about the most is their three safeties that they play with. How they do it, he's been doing that in some form all the way back to his time at Oklahoma State. But he's really doing a nice job. Their safety, Caleb Downs, who they got out of the transfer
portal is playing very well. Cornerback Denzel Burke, then obviously two defensive ends that are challenging in Jack Sawyer as well as JT Tuimoloau. ... Both of those defensive ends are playing extremely well. Got a ton of respect for what they do and how they do it.
On quarterback Drew Allar's status: I think he's played enough football for us that that timeline will go all the way up to the game really. do think from a practice perspective we're going to have to, no matter where we're at on Tuesday, get both of those guys reps Tuesday and Wednesday. It's too early to tell at this point. But he's played enough football that I think that decision will go all the way up to game time. But the reality is we're going to have to have both guys ready.
RELATED: James Franklin will keep Ohio State guessing about his quarterback situation until Saturday
On backup quarterback Beau Pribula: As a defense, it's difficult because I think when you're preparing for Drew, and Beau will have his few plays that we sprinkle in there per quarter, that's difficult. When kind of the game plan flips, Beau is in there, it changes it dramatically I think for the defense. That is difficult. Most people aren't built like that, right? Your quarterbacks are all similar-type guys. Ours are very different in a lot of ways. I don't think we're in a situation where the offense totally changes.
What's nice about us, and it was a big reason in bringing Andy here, is we do enough things and we have enough diversity within our playbook that we are able to focus on the strengths of the players that are in there. That's all I really did Saturday, was just remind Andy of that. This was a little bit of a problem in the past in practice and in games, that you really should strategically call the game differently now with Beau in the game. Just reminding Andy of that. Let's call this game playing to Beau's strengths.
On offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki: Andy has been kind of on my radar for a while. Actually interviewed him for our tight ends job when we hired Ty Howle. We played Buffalo when him and Lance [Leipold] were at Buffalo, and had done a good job. Then Lance and Andy came and visited a couple times. I've got a ton of respect for Lance, what he's been able to do. Andy's been calling plays for a long time. I think he's been doing it for 19 years. There's value in that type of experience. But probably the thing, to answer your question specifically, was we did some really good things the last couple years.
Where we were lacking last year were in explosive plays. We kind of started to look at who are the coordinators and who are the teams that are producing explosive plays, and not just because their genetics are better. Where are the explosive plays coming from? How are they being created? Are they happening on a consistent basis? Also, are they doing it against their biggest competition?
When you kind of looked at those types of things, the list narrowed down pretty quickly. Then the fact that we had already had a relationship and been talking for a while, that helped. Then obviously I know how Lance felt about him. I have so much respect for Lance. Then I will say this, too. I got to give Kansas and Lance, and I got to give their athletic director, a ton of credit because it wasn't easy hiring him. He's been with Lance for a long time. You don't make that move unless you feel good about it.
On the series history vs. Ohio State: They're a really good football team. They're as talented of a roster as anybody in the country. They're that way every single year. They are, as well, this year. We have to play really well. We have to play really clean. We're going to need a great environment. Yeah, it's a challenge. I think our guys are ready for the challenge. We're going to have to have a really good week of practice. We don't need to change anything. We don't need to do anything more than what we've done each week: just get better and refine our process. Yeah, that's the plan, is be prepared for a really good team. It's one of the most talented teams in the country.
They are year in, year out. Also in terms of wins and losses, one of the most productive teams in the country. We're fortunate to play them. We're excited about the opportunity. That's what we're focused on, is the Ohio State team from this year and the Penn State team for this year, and what we have to do to find a way to get a win.
On weathering injuries this season: I think we kind of had the early injury bug, then kind of things leveled off again. You play really good teams, it's physical. Those things are going to happen. I think we've been tested. I think we've proven that we can kind of overcome some of those things. I think we have proven that we have some pretty good depth. But obviously when you're playing one of the better teams, one of the most talented teams in the country, obviously you want to be as healthy as you possibly can. I'm appreciative of how the guys are handling it. I'm appreciative of our trainers and doctors.
I'm also appreciative of [wrestling coach] Cael [Sanderson]. He reached out. Last night I got a text message from him. Some of the things that they do. They had some injuries last year that they were dealing with, as well. Had some ideas there. This is what this is special with Penn State and this brotherhood we have. When I say 'brotherhood', I'm talking about the coaches, both male and female, in all sports supporting each other and having each other's backs. Same with the players, lettermen, all that stuff. It's really cool. No different than players coming back and being on the sideline, being around us. It's a special thing. We'll take every resource we got: vitamins, sleep, saltwater tanks, whatever. Whatever the technology is, whatever it is, we're going to do everything in our power to have our guys ready to play and play well.
More Penn State Football
What we learned from Penn State's win at Wisconsin
A Penn State football player was penalized for giving the football to his mom