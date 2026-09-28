What PFF's Week 4 Grades Told us About Penn State's Loss to Wisconsin

The Penn State football grades for its performance Saturday against Wisconsin divided sharply into two categories. According to Pro Football Focus, the Nittany Lions' offense received its overall lowest grade of the season (66.7), while the defense earned its second-highest (77.7), even after giving up two fourth-quarter touchdowns in a 24-20 loss to the Badgers.

Those grades told two distinct stories about Penn State's offense and defense, which played separate games but had their own concentrated lapses. One major positive: Freshman Josiah Zayas, who returned an interception for a touchdown, made PFF's national team of the week with a Penn State-best grade of 93.

But we'll start with the offense, which played by far its worst game of the season.

Penn State's offensive grades vs. Wisconsin

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht (3) looks to throw a pass against the Wisconsin Badgers at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Rocco Becht entered his first Big Ten game as Penn State's quarterback with an average PFF rating of 83.8, just shy of the service's "elite" grade of 85. For his performance against Wisconsin, Becht received a grade of 42.9, less than half of what he earned at Temple (90.7).

(PFF grade ranks its grading system like this: 85 and up is "elite," 81-84 is "good to great" and 60-80 is "average to above-average.")

Becht had no rhythm, completing 41 percent of his passes for 114 yards and a career-low passer-efficiency rating of 71.8. He did not complete more than two consecutive passes and missed on seven of eight attempts during one stretch that included a tipped-ball interception.

"Not great," Becht said when asked to evaluate his game. "I’ve got to be better for the offense, I’ve got to be better for this team. I can't put us in scenarios where our backs are backed up and we’ve got to have a big play."

Nine other Penn State offensive players received season-low grades from PFF, three of them offensive linemen: left tackle Malachi Goodman (51.2), left guard Trevor Buhr (54.1) and right tacke Anthony Donkoh (57.2). Right guard Cooper Cousins was the highest-graded lineman (64). This was the offensive line's lowest average grade of the season.

Receiver Chase Sowell (six catches, 70 yards) was the only Penn State offense player to grade above 70 against Wisconsin (71.9). Brett Eskildsen (six targets, no catches) received a 50.5 grade.

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Chase Sowell (0) runs with the ball against the Wisconsin Badgers at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The tight ends didn't rate highly either, with Ben Brahmer leading at 60.4. Andrew Rappleyea, who was listed as questionable last week and appeared to be playing hurt, graded at 43.9, with Gabe Burkle receiving a 44.6. Rappleyea and Burkle combined for two targets and no receptions.

James Peoples led Penn State's running backs in carries (14), rushing yards (67) and on the report card (67.8). Peoples has been Penn State's highest-graded back this season, earning an 81.6 against Buffalo. Quinton Martin Jr. (64.4) and Carson Hansen (53.7) combined for 25 yards on 10 carries.

Penn State defensive grades vs. Wisconsin

PICK SIX 🚨@PennStateFball Josiah Zayas takes it to the house!



Watch on Peacock pic.twitter.com/kwjUoujdYV — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 26, 2026

Zayas continues to be the standout story of Penn State's freshman class. He returned his first career interception for a touchdown in the first half. He also played a strong coverage game in recording the single highest defensive grade (93) of Penn State's season.

Unlike the offense, Penn State's defense graded out well individually. Seven players received grades above 70, with safety Jeremiah Cooper (eight tackles) just missing at 69.9.

Among the defense's top stories was defensive tackle Armstrong Nnodim, who earned a grade of 72.1 in his second game back from a training camp injury. He was the highest-graded tackle in Penn State's interior rotation.

Ikenna Ezeogu (73) led the defensive ends after making three tackles and a quarterback hurry. Alexander McPherson, who got more snaps with Max Granville out, had a nice day at 70.8.

Linebacker Tony Rojas continues to be Penn State's top-rated defensive player, grading at just under elite level (84.9) through four games. His 77.1 grade against Wisconsin, despite six tackles and an interception, was his lowest this season. Fellow linebacker Kooper received a 55.3 grade despite eight tackles and a team-high three hurries.

The secondary grades were mixed outside of Zayas. Cornerbacks Daryus Dixson (72.4) and Audavion Collins (71.2) rated highly, while Zion Tracy (58.2) received his lowest grade of the season.

And at safety, Marcus Neal Jr., who was shoved out of the play on Wisconsin's game-winning touchdown, received a 64.2 grade after making PFF's national team in Week 3.

Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Tony Rojas (13) intercepts a pass against the Wisconsin Badgers at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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