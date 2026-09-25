Armstrong Nnodim, Penn State's 'Glue Guy,' Poised to Make Difference on Defense

STATE COLLEGE | Penn State defensive tackle Armstrong Nnodim said he always wants to learn as much as possible about football or life in general. So he takes advantage of playing the same position as eighth-year Siale Taupaki and sixth-year Keanu Williams.

“[They’re] really great mentors,” Nnodim said. “They just bring me along and everything because they’re familiar with this defense. They're very knowledgeable guys, very fun guys to play with and be around. So it's just been a great thing.”

Nnodim, a third-year player, is putting that education to use on the field now that he’s healthy again. And he could really impact Penn State’s defense in the Big Ten schedule, which begins Saturday against Wisconsin at Beaver Stadium.

The 6-2, 310-pound tackle missed Penn State’s first two games with an injury and returned to play 15 snaps and make two tackles in Week 3 against Buffalo. Nnodim said he felt great being back on the field, that he’s 100 percent and will have no limitations Saturday against the Badgers.

“I always want to be out there with my guys,” Nnodim said. “I'm always wanting to do what helps the team win. I had to sit down and talk with [head coach Matt] Campbell, and he was like, ‘We need you to be 100 percent.’

“So it was just coming to the realization that I had to know the best ability is availability, so I had to become 100 percent to play, and that just ate me inside because I love football and I love playing with my teammates.”

An 'electrifying' Beaver Stadium debut

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive lineman Armstrong Nnodim participates in the 23rd annual Lift for Life at Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nnodim was one of Penn State’s more underrated offseason acquisitions from the transfer portal. He played two seasons at Oklahoma State, starting four games in 2025. Nnodim made 11 tackles and a sack for the Cowboys.

Upon arriving at Penn State, Nnodim made a strong first impression. Position coach Ikaika Malloe described him as a “pit bull,” and teammate Cooper Cousins called Nnodim an “absolute bruiser” after going against him in spring practice.

Nnodim called playing in Beaver Stadium for the first time “electrifying.” He said it wasn’t even about the fans, either. Nnodim has already built lasting relationships with his teammates, who were there for him anytime he had his head down.

“It was always somebody in my corner to pick me up, keep my head up, and just remember that we have a bigger goal in front of us,” Nnodim said.

'Armstrong is a glue guy'

Nnodim said he appreciates being in a defensive line room with players from ifferent backgrounds. Nnodim is from Texas, Taupaki and Williams are from California and Dallas Vakalahi is from Utah, to name a few.

Malloe had his room get "vulnerable" with each other at one point in the offseason, which helped strengthen the bonds between players. It’s something Malloe preaches, and it’s been paying off on the football field.

“We just understand each other's backgrounds, knowing where everybody came from, and that also fuels us to play for each other harder,” Nnodim said. “We basically just shared our stories, understanding where we’re coming from and why we play football, why we came to Penn State.”

“It's just finding something that we have similarities in, as far as playing games,” Nnodim added. “For instance, y'all know Keanu [Williams]. Keanu is a big Lego-builder, so just interacting with him about that.”

Nnodim also has become one of the team’s most engaging personalities. He is known for singing “Happy Birthday” to players and staff members and creating a sense of unity across the team.

“Armstrong is probably the brightest personality in the entire team,” Penn State strength coachReid Kagy said this summer. “If you haven't figured it out yet, he’s loud. He does not mind talking, which is a great thing. Armstrong is a connector. Armstrong is a glue guy. Armstrong is a guy who brings everybody together on this team.”

Nnodim said his position group is playing “unselfishly” and “attacking violently” for Penn State’s defense. That’s shown up in the stat sheet, as the defensive linemen have anchored a stout rushing defense that has allowed 111 yards per game and two rushing touchdowns.

However, he knows there’s still room for improvement.

“There are areas that we need to clean up,” Nnodim said. “When we're really good, we're really good, and we're all for it… So it's just being more consistent.”

No. 13 Penn State hosts Wisconsin at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at Beaver Stadium. The game will stream live on Peacock.

Picture of the week: Sunday at the @SOPennsylvania run —on a cold day he walked my Mom into the Stadium—no one asked him to do it, no one told him to do it. It’s the things we do when no one is looking that reveal character. pic.twitter.com/6PNlwwE1vC — Jay Paterno (@JayPaterno) April 29, 2026