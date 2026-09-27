Why Penn State's Loss to Wisconsin Looked Even Worse a Day Later

Before hiring his staff, coaching a practice or unpacking a box in his office, Penn State football coach Matt Campbell foreshadowed this moment. He prepared fans for it even as the warm new-hire glow enveloped Beaver Stadium.

"Adversity happens. It's coming. It always is and always will," Campbell said in December at his introductory press conference at Penn State. "But greatness and how we respond to adversity is a choice."

The "storm," as Campbell has called it, is here. The Nittany Lions blew a 17-point, first-half lead Saturday at Beaver Stadium losing 24-20 to a Wisconsin team that often seemed willing and determined to gift this one to Campbell.

“Well, obviously, all's well that ends well," Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell gleefully said after a huge win for him and his program. "And you know, this is the hardest part about where I've kind of been the last four years of college football: just trying to figure out and find out what you got."

Campbell is there now. In Game 4 of his Penn State tenure, the head coach absorbed one of the truly mystifying losses of his career and one of the worst meltdowns in Penn State's Big Ten history.

The 17-point lead was the largest Penn State has given up since falling to Ohio State 39-38 in 2017. Then-No. 2 Penn State led the sixth-ranked Buckeyes by 18 points in the second quarter before Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett delivered his fourth-quarter miracle.

In its Big Ten era, Penn State has lost only one other 17-point lead, to Michigan State in 2007. The Nittany Lions led that game 24-7 early in the third quarter, when the Spartans began their 28-point rally for the stunning win.

For Campbell personally, the loss tied for his worst as a head coach in terms of disintegrated leads. In his first season at Iowa State, Campbell's Cyclones blew a 17-point, third-quarter lead to Oklahoma State in a 38-31 loss.

The circumstances of 2016 and 2026 are hugely different, however. Campbell is not rebuilding a program with one winning season over its previous 10. As Penn State Athletic Director Pat Kraft said of Campbell at that same Dec. 8 introductory press conference, "he's built for championships."

But first, a very early storm.

'That will eat at me'

Beaver Stadium ERUPTS on a PENN STATE PICK-SIX!



📺 Big Ten Football: Wisconsin at Penn State on Peacock & NBCSN pic.twitter.com/m8PtVeBGcF — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) September 26, 2026

Declaring Penn State's playoff chances, or even its season, over after one Big Ten loss is reactionary. However, this result looked even more puzzling a day later.

Penn State (3-1) led a Wisconsin team 17-0 in the first half after consistently pulverizing its offense. The Nittany Lions held the Badgers to 14 yards of offense in the first quarter and made quarterback Colton Joseph look lost in the moment.

But Campbell saw the same thing from his offense, especially quarterback Rocco Becht, and chose not to allow them to fight their way out. Late in the first half, after a false-start penalty on his offense, Campbell OK'd getting to halftime with a 17-7 lead rather than pressing to extend it.

The Nittany Lions relinquished the 2-minute drill that produced a touchdown before halftime against Temple for a give-up run on 3rd-and-long (a theme of the night). Becht has called Taylor Mouser an offensive coordinator who's "not going to go out there and call a game scared." But Penn State didn't look fearless in that moment.

"We can put some judgment on the head coach," Campbell said of that decision. "I felt like we were playing such good defense there that I just didn’t want to put our team at risk. That will eat at me: 'Get into halftime, great defense, get the football back and take the game over.'"

Which didn't happen. A leg-fried Penn State defense was on the field for 26 plays in the fourth quarter, giving up 208 yards and two touchdowns, both on third-and-long. Campbell tried to defense-and-field-position his way out of a bad offensive situation, a strategy that imploded.

Penn State's offense went three-and-out on four consecutive second-half series, one following its defense's third interception of the game. Becht recorded the lowest passer efficiency rating (71.8) of his career, and the Nittany Lions missed receiver Koby Howard far more than they should have.

"Being up 17-0, you feel like you have the game in hand," said Becht, who completed 41.4 percent of his passes for 114 yards. "But at the end of the day, we didn't do enough on offense. The defense did an amazing job today getting three turnovers. We just couldn't do enough on offense and on my part to move the ball down the field and put the dagger in it."

Penn State can't afford apathy

Morning thoughts.



These are pictures from the end of the first quarter (1) and second quarter (3).



Penn State has a major problem. This is a night game against a conference opponent and there are visible patches of emptyness.



Student section never filled in and they flooded… pic.twitter.com/zrGiNrqUmP — Andrew Kalista (@KalistaAndrew) September 27, 2026

Penn State's on-field issues are stark, notably on offense. It has no clear mission statement in the run game, an offensive line that strained to contain a Big Ten defensive front and a passing game with one apparent explosive playmaker. Becht threw nine passes to the foursome of Brett Eskildsen, Andrew Rappleyea, Gabe Burkle and Zay Robinson without a completion.

For Campbell, those are film study and practice issues that he lives to correct. The coach seems to relish being in the eye of the hurricane, where he can assign a chapter of "Chop Wood Carry Water" and teach the value of resilience.

But now he's doing that for a $250 million athletic department on the hook for at least $700 million for a Beaver Stadium renovation that's supposed to pay for the future of Penn State sports. And there were fissures in the support system the past two weeks.

Penn State announced an attendance of 108,014 on Saturday, though large sections of Beaver Stadium, particularly in the student seating areas, were vacant. The new West side deck had plenty of room, surprising for a de facto night game and Big Ten opener that was available to watch only via a streaming service.

The week before against Buffalo, Penn State announced an attendance of 103,817, its lowest since the 2020 Covid season. The real-time attendance was much lower.

However, the building was loud Saturday night, and some fans booed the finish, so apathy isn't settling in. Still, Campbell took over the Penn State football program at a consequential financial moment, and it can't afford apathy.

Which makes this storm an important one to navigate quickly.

"Adversity is what college football is about," Campbell said Saturday at Beaver Stadium, revisiting the theme he raised at the same podium more than nine months ago. "The ability to overcome adversity and the ability to unify and rally forward. This will be a great test for us. We'll find out a lot more about ourselves here in the next six days from our coaching staff and our players.

The reality of it is, these are all correctable things if we're willing and humble enough to be able to make the great corrections. It will be a great challenge for us. Not going to be easy, but you know we look forward to the challenge to grow ourselves forward. I appreciate it."

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