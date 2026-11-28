Penn State heads to Maryland on Saturday confronting multiple uncertainties, both physically and mentally. That makes for a potential slurry of challenges to close the regular season, as the coaching staff has had to manage both cold tubs and headspaces all week.

DraftKings continues to rate Penn State as as 7.5-point favorite over the Terps, who will start a new coaching administration next week. Meanwhile, Penn State coach Matt Campbell seeks to clinch an above-.500 record in Year 1 while also moving toward the portal for Year 2.

So this game matters in some respects for Penn State, which must prove that last week's withering finish against Rutgers was a bug and not a feature. Penn State and Maryland kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET at SECU Stadium. Here's what to expect. Also, check out our Penn State on SI predictions.

First, the roster issues

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Carson Hansen (21) scores a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penn State's hurting. The Big Ten availability report points to a team that will be without starting safety Zion Tracy again and could be without as many as three running backs. Meanwhile, Maryland's top receiver Chris Durr Jr., who ranks third in the Big Ten with 74 catches, is doubtful.

Penn State running back Carson Hansen didn't play last week, when he walked gingerly onto the field for the Senior Day ceremony. James Peoples is out after getting injured on a strong run against Rutgers, and Cam Wallace left that game in the fourth quarter.

Hansen and Wallace are listed as questionable, which might be hopeful. Campbell sounded more upbeat about Hansen on Wednesday, though, and his return would soothe a run game that really missed him last week.

But if all three backs are out, Penn State will rely on Quinton Martin Jr., who has been largely quiet since his 100-yard game against Temple, and then an "all-hands-on-deck" approach, as Campbell called it. Which could mean carries for receiver Zay Robinson, jets to Chase Sowell or even a defensive player (Audavion Collins? Tony Rojas?) getting a carry.

Elsewhere offensively, receiver Brett Eskildsen is out, two starting linemen (center Brock Riker and guard Trevor Buhr) are questionable, as is tight end Andrew Rappleyea. Even if they all play, how effective will they be? Which leads to the next thought.

Rocco Becht in the spotlight

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht (3) looks to throw a pass against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Beaver Stadium.. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This won't be quarterback Rocco Becht's last game at Penn State. He has pledged to play in the Nittany Lions' bowl game. But this is the last game he'll play with real stakes.

Becht has said he didn't expect to go through this kind of season again after doing it last year at Iowa State. Though Becht has been much healthier than he was last year, he has labored in multiple situations, particularly on the road in the Big Ten. And turnovers have led directly to Penn State losses.

The Nittany Lions are 6-0 when they don't turn over the ball and 0-5 when they do. Penn State has committed all nine of its turnovers (five interceptions, four fumbles) in its five losses.

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Further, Becht has concentrated his six turnovers into three games: against Wisconsin and at Northwestern and Michigan. Three of his five interceptions led to 21 Michigan points.

So it seems pretty simple: If Becht doesn't turn over the ball Saturday at Maryland, the Nittany Lions have a compelling chance to win. But then that availability report looms. If Becht's offense is depleted, particularly in the run game, he might revert to old hero-ball habits that get him into trouble.

This will be Becht's 51st college start. He has enough film, experience and muscle memory to know when to take a chance and when to curb his impulses. The hard part has been channeling all that into a complete game.

This is where Sowell comes in. Penn State's offensive MVP this season ranks fourth among Big Ten receivers in yards per conference game (90.3) and has three 100-yard games against Big Ten opponents. Sowell might have to be the centerpiece of Penn State's offense one more time.

Finishing with 'mental toughness'

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell looks at the clock against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Campbell clearly has been frustrated with Penn State's inabiltiy to close games this year. The Nittany Lions blew double-digit, second-half leads against Wisconsin and Rutgers, led Michigan at halftime (albeit 3-0) and nearly coughed up a 22-point lead at Washington.

So the head coach's operating term before visiting Maryland was "mental toughness."

"I think we lack a mental toughness that this takes to be the best version of us for 60 minutes," Campbell said candidly. "I've been saying it. To be quite honest with you, I said it in fall camp before we started the season.

"There is a mental maturity and a toughness that it takes to be your best, and the reality of it, those are areas that we have to grow. The head coach is the mental-toughness coach, so it's a direct reflection on I think where our gaps are and where we have to continue to strain to do a great job."

This has been a boiling point for Campbell to varying degrees all season, and as a coach who built his platform on overcoming "hard," it irks him. Campbell has consistently praised his team's seniors, notably Becht and Sowell and Tony Rojas and Anthony Donkoh. Some of his younger players haven't met the standard.

The "mental toughness" conversation is a larger one for the offseason, particulalry when the portal opens Jan. 4. But it still matters Saturday and will shape Penn State's fourth quarter once more.

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