7 Key Questions for Penn State Football as Spring Practice Begins

After Matt Campbell took over as Penn State’s head coach in December, two months of roster-building “chaos” ensued. However, things are settling down in Happy Valley, and the Nittany Lions finally began spring practice Tuesday.

A new coaching staff, coupled with a massive roster overhaul, will make spring quite interesting to follow. With that comes many burning questions, notably: What does Penn State need to accomplish during spring drills?

Here are seven key topics the Nittany Lions must focus on this spring.

Who takes the lead at running back?

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Quinton Martin Jr. carries the ball against the Clemson in the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Running back Quinton Martin Jr. ended his redshirt freshman season with an eye-catching 20-carry, 101-yard performance against Clemson in the Pinstripe Bowl. That performance raised questions surrounding the future of the Nittany Lions’ running-back position, such as: Is Martin the long-term solution in the backfield?

Martin is in a predominantly three-way competition for the starting role that will certainly run through the spring and into the summer. He will be battling with Carson Hansen (6-2, 220 pounds), a physical back who averaged 120.8 rushing yards in his last five games at Iowa State in 2025, and James Peoples (5-10, 206 pounds), who is on the shorter side and known more for his shiftiness and agility.

Peoples totaled 344 rushing yards and three touchdowns in 2025 with Ohio State, averaging 5.6 yards per carry. He is the true newcomer, a back who Campbell specifically targeted in the transfer portal.

Who will back up quarterback Rocco Becht?

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht talks with reporters during a media availability at Beaver Stadium. | Mark Wogenrich/Penn State on SI

Everyone knows that Rocco Becht will be Penn State’s starting quarterback, but there is a serious battle for the backup quarterback role. In contention will be quarterbacks Connor Barry, Alex Manske and Peyton Falzone.

Barry is the gunslinger with the most experience of the bunch. A former Division III quarterback at Christopher Newport University in Virginia, Barry started his career as a backup at Appalachian State before joining the Captains in 2023. He threw for 2,866 yards and 35 touchdowns last season.

Manske is a redshirt freshman quarterback who transferred with Campbell from Iowa State. He was the highest-ranked prospect in the Cyclones' 2025 class, according to On3.

Falzone is one of 11 players from the 2026 recruiting class who enrolled early, a 4-star, according to the 247Sports Composite, and the 10th-ranked player in Pennsylvania in his class.

Which young returners fit the best?

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Koby Howard runs with the ball during the Blue-White spring game at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Campbell retained 52 Nittany Lions, including many important pieces of last year’s team. Spring drills are their first chance to show Campbell where they belong. Chief among them is wide receiver Koby Howard.

Howard (5-11, 201), put up 133 receiving yards in a limited role last year as a freshman. He enters his sophomore season with much to prove. Offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser runs what he called a “spread-pro offense” and wants to “run the ball, create explosive plays in the pass game and on the ground.”

Howard should factor into all of that. He was a reliable pass-catcher on the outside for Penn State late last season and a strong blocker as well. That will play into Mouser’s system.

Additionally, defensive end Yvan Kemajou and cornerbacks Daryus Dixson and Jahmir Joseph are major candidates to prove their fit as players to build around.

What does D'Anton Lynn's defensive scheme look like?

USC Trojans defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn reacts against the Utah State Aggies during the fourth quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum | Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Penn State made a big splash last season, hiring defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to a record-setting deal north of $3 million per year. However, it did not work out. Why? His scheme took too long to implement. The defense did not get comfortable and learn Knowles’ system quickly enough, which partially led to its struggles.

From the outside, Lynn’s philosophies do not seem as complicated as Knowles’. And as cornerbacks coach Terry Smith said, Lynn fits players into his scheme rather than vice versa. For Lynn, identifying his players’ strengths and limitations is the central spring goal.

He's not preconceiving the idea we're going to do this and stuffing it on us," Smith said. "Let's figure out what these guys do best, get our best 11 guys on the field, and then we'll draw up whatever is necessary to be successful.

What will the trenches look like?

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Anthony Donkoh (68) in the first half against Nevada. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Penn State had glaring issues on both lines last season. Improvement in those areas, and identifying who will man each position, is one of Campbell’s spring priorities.

Offensively, the Nittany Lions added some talent in the trenches, notably 2025 All-Big 12 honorable mention left guard Trevor Buhr. He did not allow a sack in 218 pass-blocking sacks last season.

Penn State’s line will mix and match newcomers and returners. For example: Does Anthony Donkoh, one of the most impactful returners on Penn State, play at right guard, right tackle or left tackle?

On the defensive line, Campbell and Lynn will play bigger tackles. Veteran transfer linemen Siali Taupaki (6-2, 337) and Keanu Williams (6-5, 329) underscore that goal. But which of the newcomers fits Lynn’s scheme? Who will be on the field in pass-rushing situations? There are many questions to be answered.

Look out for new defensive end LaVar Arrington, who shifted from linebacker to edge and is listed at 216 pounds. Max Granville, the 6-3, 251-pound edge rusher who missed all of last season with an injury, likely will be limited this spring but will play a role.

Who emerges in Penn State’s stacked tight-end group?

Iowa State Cyclones tight end Benjamin Brahmer (18) catches a touchdown pass in their game with the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Campbell and Mouser were determined to retain productive tight end Andrew Rappleyea, who will be a key player at a central position. However, he’ll be out this spring with several other potential starters at tight end.

Rappleyea and former Cyclone Gabe Burkle, who is recovering from a torn ACL, won’t see much action this spring, and it’s unclear what Iowa State transfer Ben Brahmer will do as well. That will provide spring reps for other tight ends, notably former Cyclone Cooper Alexander, but this position won’t have clarity until training camp.

Spring starts now 🏈 pic.twitter.com/99MTYVbncE — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) March 24, 2026

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