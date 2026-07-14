Why Oscar Webersink, Penn State's Latest 2027 Commit, Is so Fascinating

Has Penn State coach Matt Campbell found the kind of recruiting prospect he likes to call a hidden gem? He just might have in Swedish offensive lineman Oscar Webersink, who committed to the Nittany Lions' 2027 recruiting class on Tuesday.

Webersink, a relative newcomer to American football, is a 3-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite and a player with whom Penn State will play the long game. Still, Webersink has the physical traits (6-8, 290 pounds) upon which to build. He also has an interesting story.

According to 247Sports, Webersink briefly played nine-man football as an exchange student two years ago in North Dakota before returning home to Sweden. There he joined an American football academy and participated in a camp tour in the U.S. this summer.

Among the schools Webersink camped at was Penn State, where Campbell and offensive line coach Ryan Clanton immediately took notice. Webersink has run extremely well at camps, and his ability to move at his size made plenty of coaches take notice.

Webersink also has received offers from West Virginia, Florida State, Northwestern and Maryland, among others. After his camp visit to Penn State in mid-June, Webersink received an immediate offer, which he accepted.

Webersink will play this season at the St. Thomas More School in Connecticut, where coaches will continue to track his progress from athlete to high school offensive lineman.

Swedish offensive lineman @OscarWebersink was a very intriguing participant at Penn State prospect camp today. Attends St. Thomas More School in CT.



Listed 6-8 + 290 pounds, he moves quite well. Some serious "clay" to consider for college coaching staffs.https://t.co/ks7hSfKSPs pic.twitter.com/0Rwu1y873e — Tyler Donohue (@TDsTake) June 11, 2026

Webersink is also the kind of player Campbell loves to sign in his recruiting class: rising talent with high ceilings and committed approaches.

"The flash, the stars, that's cool on Signing Day, but winning football games on Saturday is what we're going to be about," Campbell said. "That's development. We're going to have to be better than anybody in college football."

Webersink is the 22nd player and fifth offensive lineman to commit to Penn State's 2027 class. At 6-8, he'll project as a tackle along with David Tarawallie, the class' top ranked player, and Pennsylvania prospect Ryan Robbins.

Penn State's 2027 class has gone through some stressful moments recently, as its national ranking fell from the top-5 to 20th, according to the 247Sports Composite. The Nittany Lions had some notable losses, including the decommitments of Jamir Dean and Aiden Gibson, while missing on two of its top receiver targets in Deshawn Hall and Khalil Taylor.

But the class also got some recent rankings upgrades from Rivals, which included a major move for Tarawallie. Previously listed outside the Rivals 300, Tarawallie climbed to No. 168 nationally and earned his fourth star.

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