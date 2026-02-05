Police Detail Circumstances of Penn State Hockey Star Gavin McKenna's Arrest

Penn State hockey star Gavin McKenna was arraigned Wednesday night on two counts of assault and released on $20,000 unsecured bail, according to State College Police. In a news release issued late Wednesday, police provided new details on the circumstances of McKenna's arrest following an alleged altercation in State College on Saturday night.

Police charged McKenna, 18, of Whitehorse, Yukon, Canada, with felony aggravated assault and simple assault, a misdemeanor. McKenna allegedly was involved in altercation with a 21-year-old male who sustained facial injuries requiring surgery, police said. Police also cited McKenna with two summary offenses for harassment and disorderly conduct.

McKenna was arraigned in State College Magisterial District Court at 8:15 p.m. ET Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 11 in Centre County Court. According to the State College Police statement:

"The Borough of State College Police Department has filed criminal charges against 18- year-old Pennsylvania State University student, Gavin McKenna of Whitehorse, Yukon, Canada. The charges are the result of an altercation which occurred in the 100 block of South Pugh Street, in the Borough of State College on January 31, 2026, at approximately 8:45 PM.

"McKenna has been charged with violating the Pennsylvania Crime Code, sections 2702(A)(1) felony Aggravated Assault, 2701(A)(1) misdemeanor Simple Assault, 2709(A)(1) summary Harassment and 5503(A)(1) summary Disorderly Conduct. It is alleged that McKenna struck a 21-year-old male in the face during the altercation resulting in facial injuries requiring corrective surgery.

"McKenna was arraigned on the charges before Magisterial District Judge McClain and released on $20,000 unsecure bail. A preliminary hearing for this case is scheduled for 8:30 AM on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, at the Centre County Courthouse in Bellefonte, PA. As this is an active case, no further information will be released at this time."

Penn State Nittany Lions hockey player Gavin McKenna speaks at a press conference following a Big Ten hockey game vs. the Michigan State Spartans at Beaver Stadium. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to Pennsylvania criminal code, aggravated assault is a first-degree felony, defined as "attempts to cause serious bodily injury to another, or causes such injury intentionally, knowingly or recklessly under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life." In Pennsylvania, a first-degree felony can carry penalties of up 20 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $25,000.

"We are aware that charges have been filed; however, as this is an ongoing legal matter, we will not have any further comment," a Penn State Athletics spokesperson said in a statement.

The altercation allegedly occurred Saturday night in State College, after the Penn State men's hockey team played Michigan State in a Big Ten game at Beaver Stadium. McKenna had a goal and two assists in the game, which Michigan State won 5-4 in overtime.

McKenna is widely regarded as the No. 1 overall prospect of the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. NHL Central Scouting ranked McKenna as the No. 1 prospect among North American skaters.

"Gavin McKenna is an elite talent with exceptional hockey sense, quickness and maturity which has allowed him to dictate the play and influence games at every level he's played," Dan Marr, director of NHL Central Scouting, told NHL.com in January. "He possesses a combination of unteachable skills and attributes which have been on record-setting display the last couple seasons and place him in a category of his own as the top prospect for the 2026 NHL Draft."

Penn State Nittany Lions forward Gavin McKenna skates with the puck during the third period against the Michigan State Spartans at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

McKenna surprised the hockey world last year when he left the CHL to play for Penn State. He has played in 24 games for the Nittany Lions, totaling 32 points (11 goals, 21 assists). He's tied for fifth in the Big Ten in points and ranks third in assists.

McKenna was named the WHL and CHL Player of the Year after totaling 173 points in 76 games for the Medicine Hat Tigers. McKenna became the third-youngest CHL player of the year behind Sidney Crosby and John Tavares.

"It was a super tough decision," McKenna said on ESPN when he announced his commitment. "Obviously there's a lot of great options out there, but me and my family and everyone who is part of my circle, we all decided the best spot for me next year will be Penn State University."

