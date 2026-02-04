Penn State Hockey Star Gavin McKenna Faces Aggravated Assault Charge

Penn State hockey player Gavin McKenna, the projected No. 1 pick of the 2026 NHL Entry Draft, was charged with felony aggravated assault following an alleged altercation in State College last weekend. The alleged incident occurred Saturday night after Penn State hosted Michigan State for the first men's ice hockey game at Beaver Stadium.

According to online documents, State College Police charged McKenna, 18, with simple assault, a misdemeanor, in addtion to felony aggravated assault. Police also cited McKenna with harassment and disorderly conduct, both summary offenses. Police filed the charges Wednesday.

"We are aware that charges have been filed; however, as this is an ongoing legal matter, we will not have any further comment," a Penn State Athletics spokesperson said in a statement.

According to Statecollege.com, the charges stem from an alleged altercation in downtown State College on Saturday night. Police charged McKenna with attempting to cause "serious bodily injury with extreme indifference."

The affidavit of probable cause was unavailable as of 6 p.m. ET Wednesday. No preliminary hearing had been set.

McKenna made one of the highest-profile decisions in college hockey this season when he chose to play for Penn State. He has played in 24 games for the Nittany Lions, totaling 32 points (11 goals, 21 assists). He's tied for fifth in the Big Ten in points and ranks third in assists.

McKenna, a freshman from Whitehorse, Yukon, Canada, was the CHL player of the year in 2025. He led Medicine Hat to the WHL championship last season and a spot in the Memorial Cup Finals.

McKenna was named the WHL and CHL Player of the Year after totaling 173 points in 76 games between the regular-season and playoffs. McKenna became the third-youngest CHL player of the year behind Sidney Crosby and John Tavares.

According to ESPN, McKenna is the top-ranked prospect of the 2026 NHL Draft Class. McKenna announced his commitment to Penn State last, calling the program "a great spot for me."

"It was a super tough decision," McKenna said on ESPN. "Obviously there's a lot of great options out there, but me and my family and everyone who is part of my circle, we all decided the best spot for me next year will be Penn State University. I think Penn State is a great spot for me. I got to get a taste of what it's like there. I got to bring along my dad, and we both thought it was a great spot for me."

McKenna had a goal and two assists in Penn State's 5-4 overtime loss to Michigan State at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions return action Feb. 13, when they visit Michigan for a two-game series in Ann Arbor.

