Penn State Vs. Oregon: Tale of the Tape

STATE COLLEGE | The first true test on Penn State’s schedule comes Saturday night against Oregon in the White Out game. The Ducks made the long trip from Eugene to State College for a season-defining contest in Week 5. The matchup is a rematch of last year’s Big Ten championship game, which the Ducks won 45-37.
However, Saturday’s contest will look different. For starters, Oregon lost its leading passer (quarterback Dillon Gabriel), rusher (running back Jordan James) and receiver (wide receiver Tez Johnson) from its Big Ten title team. And Penn State’s Mackey Award-winning tight end Tyler Warren and superstar defensive end Abdul Carter departed for the NFL.
Let’s dive into the stats and get familiar with this top-10 matchup. Kickoff is set for just after 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC’s Big Ten Saturday Night.
When Penn State is on offense
The Nittany Lions haven’t seen a defense quite like Oregon’s. The Ducks rank 12th in the country in yards per game allowed (228.8) and 13th in defensive efficiency (85.7 grade), according to ESPN’s College Football Power Index. For context, of Penn State’s prior three opponents, FIU’s defense ranks highest at 83rd with a 50.9 grade.
A driving factor of Oregon’s defensive success has been its pass defense. The Ducks have allowed just 120 yards passing per game, ninth-fewest in college football. Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar, who threw for 226 yards and three touchdowns in last year’s Big Ten championship, has eclipsed the 200-yard mark in each game this season, albeit against subpar opposition.
However, Allar threw two costly interceptions against the Ducks last year, and they’re the best defense he has faced since his game-defining turnover to Notre Dame cornerback Christian Gray in the Orange Bowl.
“[Oregon’s] secondary is really good,” Allar said during a Zoom call on Wednesday. “They're going to challenge every throw in the pass game, and they're very physical and disruptive, so it'll be a good challenge for us.”
The shaky part of the Ducks’ defense has been its inability to stop the run. Oregon has allowed the ninth-most rushing yards per game in the conference at 100.8. Notably, the Ducks allowed 178 rushing yards on the road at Northwestern in Week 3.
Penn State exploited Oregon’s run defense in the Big Ten Championship Game, gashing the Ducks for nearly 300 yards. Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton could be the second X-factor behind Allar for Penn State, which awaits his 2025 breakout game.
Penn State vs. Oregon By the Numbers
Penn State
Statistic
Oregon
437.3
Total Offense
523.8
224
Total Defense
228.8
38.3
Scoring Margin
41.5
38.9
3rd-Down Offense %
58.1
34.8
3rd-Down Defense %
27.5
94.1
Red-Zone Offense %
100
3/1
Sacks/Sacks Allowed Gm.
1.8/0.3
38.6
Starting Quarterback QBR
83.7
+6
Turnover Margin
+4
29:13
Time of Possession
30:51
When Penn State is on defense
The Nittany Lions haven’t faced an offense like the Ducks’, either. And don’t take that lightly; Oregon’s offense plays in a stratosphere different than most in college football.
ESPN’s Football Power Index rates the Ducks as the third-most efficient offense nationally with a 95.5 grade. Oregon drives its success with a well-balanced attack, punishing defenses for 523.8 yards per game. And that starts with quarterback Dante Moore. Rece Davis, the host of ESPN’s College GameDay, called Moore “terrific” and said he’s “got every attribute you could possibly want in a quarterback.”
“He throws the ball beautifully. He seems to have complete command of the offense. And I think Dante is a real testament to patience,” Davis said to reporters in State College on Friday.
The UCLA transfer ranks 13th nationally in QBR (83.7). And though he’s not a true running threat, Moore can gain important yards. He ran seven times for 53 yards against Oregon State last week. Moore also has elite pass-game playmakers in freshman receiver Dakorien Moore and tight end Kenyon Sadiq
Penn State’s defense ranks fourth nationally in efficiency, according to ESPN’s FPI, and is third in scoring defense and ninth in total defense. Defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton lives for moments like Saturday. The senior’s 91.5 PFF grade this season is the highest amongst edge rushers in the Big Ten. Dennis-Sutton will be a deciding factor for Penn State’s defense.
Oregon’s backfield is a four-back committee. Junior Jayden Lamar leads the team with 215 rushing yards on 32 carries, while freshman Dierre Hill Jr. and redshirt senior Noah Whittington each have topped 150 yards. The fourth is the Ducks short-yardage back, freshman Jordon Davison, who has a team-leading six touchdowns.
The foursome has combined for 636 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 7.85 yards per carry. They face a Penn State run defense that’s allowing 100.7 yards per game.
But the best unit of them all could be Oregon’s offensive line, which is headlined by junior center Iapani Laloulu. PFF ranked the unit as its Week 4 Offensive Line of the Week, when the line allowed just two pressures on 38 pass plays against Oregon State.
The Ducks' potent offensive line vs. a Nittany Lions star-studded defensive front that features Dennis-Sutton, tackle Zane Durant and freshman Chaz Coleman represents one of the most intriguing matchups of the night.
A quick look at special teams
Franklin has said many times that he wants his special teams units to help win games. The opportunity might present itself Saturday. Penn State’s special teams ranks the nation’s most efficient, according to the ESPN FPI. Oregon is 71st.
The Nittany Lions sport one of the most compelling special teams stories in college football with kickoff specialist and punter Gabe Nwosu, and Saturday the group could play a major factor in the final outcome.